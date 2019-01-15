KMSF to fete best rally drivers in gala on Sat

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – The annual Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) annual awards will be held on Saturday at carnivore restaurant to recognize the best of the 2018 season capping the night with the announcement of the Kenya Motor Sport Person of the last season.

Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo and Tim Jessop won the season after scoring 6 out of eight victories including the Africa Championship Safari Rally. They were entered by Menengai Oil in a Mitsubishi EVO X. His navigator was the best of the season which saw the emergence of new starts.

Eric Bengi and Tuta Mionki won the DIV 1 and Group N driver and navigator titles and the lady went further by finishing third in the national co-drivers category. She is the first indigenous woman to finish on the podium in this male dominated event.

The duo also mixed with the top echelon with a remarkable degree of success including a career fifth in the Safari in a Subaru Impreza N12.

Veteran navigator Safina Khan won the Autocross title in Toyota Vitz as Rose Field and Quentin Savage emerged tops in Rally raid.

Neel Vadgama won the open class karting title.

The overall Sports person of the year traditionally caps the gala and the award goes to an individual who is the best all-rounder in several aspects not necessarily limited to driving alone.

The gala night kicks of the 2019 rallying calendar which peaks on July 5-7 when Kenya will host the FIA World Rally Championship Safari Rally Candidate Event which is precursor of a fully-fledged WRC Safari Rally.

Work in progress on the Safari is in full steam at the WRC Safari Rally Project secretariat at Kasarani Stadium where the whole programme is jelling into a world class event designed to return the Safari back to the WRC fold next year after an 18-years absence.

The season opening KMSF national rally championship round will be held by the RVSMC in the last weekend of this month