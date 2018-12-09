Medo back to haunt former side Mt. Kenya

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – New Sofapaka head coach Melis Medo came back to haunt his former employers as Batoto ba Mungu beat Mount Kenya United 2-1 in their opening game of the 2018/2019 season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Amani Kyatta converted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left to make for a nervous end to the game but Sofapaka did just but enough to protect the three points.

John Avire had scored against his former side to give Sofapaka a 1-0 advantage at the break before Stephen Waruru converted from the spot early in the second half after a foul on Kepha Aswani.

Mount Kenya had to finish the game with 10 men and with no keeper after peter Odhiambo suffered a freak injury following a collision with Aswani. Skipper John Njoroge had to go in between the posts for the final five minutes of the game.

