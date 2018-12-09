You are here:

Medo back to haunt former side Mt. Kenya

Sofapaka celebrate one of their two goals against Mount Kenya United during a Kenyan premier League match in Machakos on December 9, 2018. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 9 – New Sofapaka head coach Melis Medo came back to haunt his former employers as Batoto ba Mungu beat Mount Kenya United 2-1 in their opening game of the 2018/2019 season at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday afternoon.

Amani Kyatta converted from the penalty spot with 15 minutes left to make for a nervous end to the game but Sofapaka did just but enough to protect the three points.

John Avire had scored against his former side to give Sofapaka a 1-0 advantage at the break before Stephen Waruru converted from the spot early in the second half after a foul on Kepha Aswani.

Mount Kenya had to finish the game with 10 men and with no keeper after peter Odhiambo suffered a freak injury following a collision with Aswani. Skipper John Njoroge had to go in between the posts for the final five minutes of the game.

-More to follow

Timothy Olobulu

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @KakaTimm

