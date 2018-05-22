Zoo’s Okoth crowned April’s best KPL Coach

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 22 – Zoo FC tactician Sammy Okoth was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Coach of the Month Award for April.

Okoth won a unanimous vote having garnered most points in Kenyan Premier League in April.

He guided the Kericho based outfit to victories over Posta Rangers, Tusker and Kakamega Homeboy. Zoo also got points from AFC Leopards with whom they drew 2-2 and Bandari fc. The club’s only blemish in April was a loss to newbies Wazito.

The fine run in April helped the club climb out of relegation abbys into safety zone and has the team which is only playing it’s second season in top flight dreaming of a top ten finish.

Despite their monetary challenges Zoo gave a good account of themselves and Okoth believes his charges are capable of playing better should conditions improve at the Green stadium.

“We really started badly this season but somewhere along the way the player players stepped up we moved out of danger. I never imagined that such a performance could be rewarded as everything we did was for the team to get to a better position, without the award in mind,” Okoth said after the ceremony

“I’ve never won an award before in my life despite being in football for many years. I’m therefore very excited to get this award. I hope this will motivate the team to continue playing with passion so that we achieve our season target which is a top ten finish,” he added.

The players, led by prolific duo of Mike Madoya and Nicholas Kipkirui hailed their coach and tipped the team to see greater success with him in charge.

“I’m so happy that the coach has won this award because of how he has been good to us. He’s seen us through a lot to an extent that he’s a father figure to me and several other players in the team. The belief he gives us keeps the team strong and I’m happy he has been recognized,” Madoya said.

Kipkirui also spoke highly of his coach, attributing his national team call up to greet guidance from the coach.

“The coach has been a great leader and mentor to the team and me in particular. The skills and confidence that has seen me perform well and earn national team call up were all imparted by the coach. I’m glad to have him with me and hope we can achieve a lot more together,” Kipkirui noted.