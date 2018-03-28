Kamworor eyes New York title defense

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28- Having clinching his third consecutive World Half Marathon title in Valencia, Spain last Saturday, Geoffrey Kamworor has now set his eyes on successfully defending his New York Marathon title in November.

The 26-year old ran to his first ever crown over 42km last year and he now wants to firm up his name further as a man who can do equally well in the full Marathon.

“It was such a great achievement winning the Half Marathon for a third consecutive time. Now I want to go to New York and win it for a second time and for me that would be the perfect ending to the year,” Kamworor told Capital Sport.

He believes the achievement in Valencia will spur him to do even better in the new season especially as he also eyes to compete for the big cheques when the IAAF Diamond League guns off in May with the first meet in Doha, Qatar.

“I will want to do well in the track too and my focus is on the Diamond League though I have not decided whether I will run 5k or 10k. But I feel really confident now because I prepare a lot and self confidence is what drives me,” added Kamworor who won Kenya a silver medal in the 2015 World Championship in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the three-time World Champion lamented the absence of compatriot Bedan Karoki who finished second behind him in the last World Championship in Cardiff. Karoki missed the 2018 edition due to injury.

“It had an effect on the tactics and that’s why the race was slow. When Bedan is there we make it fast because he is a front running guy and we usually push each other to finish one and two. From the start, the race was a bit slow and that’s why I decided to break off after 15km. I didn’t mind the pace though because I knew I was up to the task and was well prepared,” Kamworor offered.

Kenya missed the team title losing it to Ethiopia with the next best finisher after the champion being Leonard Barsoton who came up 12th.

However, Kamworor has lauded the team for their effort.

“I want to thank the team because they were cooperative and hard working. I am proud of them,” he added.