Gor Youth oust Mukumu to reach Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom final

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 24 – Gor Mahia Youth ousted Mukumu Boys to reach the final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom after winning 3-1 in a tight contest played at a packed Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

Dubbed as a mini ‘Mashemeji Derby’, the match did not disappoint as both sides played attractive football but at the end its Gor, representing Nairobi who carried the day thanks to goals from Sellasie Otieno, Peter Kamau and Tony Kegode.

However, Gor finished with 10 men after Dickson Omwenga was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Gor will now face the winner between Kapenguria Heroes from Rift Valley and Nyanza’s representatives Ombek Red Devils in the final on Sunday.

The match started on a high tempo with the K’Ogalo juniors going all attack but Mukumu settled after five minutes with their skipper Alvin Mangeni giving Gor defence especially on the right a hard time.

Gor should have taken a lead on the quarter-hour mark when the Mukumu back-line was caught flat foot but they fluffed the glorious chance when Omwenga tapped Isaac Ouma’s pass far wide on the right side of the post after the keeper Maxwel Mulili was well beaten.

Mukumu failed to handle the pressure, finding themselves trailing in the 22nd minute when Mulili’s howler gifted Gor the lead. He missed a Sellasie soft kick that rolled slowly into the back of the net to send Gor fans into jubilation.

The goal slowed the rhythm of Mukumu as Gor solidified their defence to hold on a 1-0 lead at the break.

Mukumu returned stronger forcing Gor keeper Caleb Omondi to punch the ball for a fruitless corner two minutes into the second half. This is after Mangeni was hacked down at the edge of the box for a free-kick.

Kasembeli Leonard brought Mukumu back in the game when he scored from a long range in the 49th minute to liven up the stadium.

The goals re-energised Mukumu and they could have taken the lead through Kasembeli but the keeper pulled a great save when he punched away the ball in the 58th minute.

Gor reclaimed the lead 10 minutes later after Kamau punished Mukumu following a poor defence with the striker finding himself unmarked in the box to smash the ball home from close range.

K’Ogalo juniors suffered a blow in the 84th minute when Omwenga was sent off for a second bookable offence.

The red card was watered down moments later when Kegode struck late to seal the win.