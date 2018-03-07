Mane eager to show up Manchester United

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Mar 7 – Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is confident that the Merseyside outfit can beat Premier League rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side occupy third position in the league standings but only trail United by two points, which means a victory for the Reds would see them leapfrog their hosts.

Mane admits United are one of the top teams in the world, but believes Liverpool are on the same level and have the quality to beat anyone.

“It will not be easy but I’ve always said we can beat any team in the world,” said Mane, according to Sky Sports. “Honestly they (Manchester United) are one of the best teams in England, of course in the world also, but we are as well.

“It’s the dream for every single player to play this kind of game so everyone is looking forward to it.”

Liverpool are on a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions and come into the United clash on the back of a goalless draw with FC Porto in the Champions League – having won the first leg 5-0.