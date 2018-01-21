Nondies to appeal docking of points by KRU

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21- Kenya Cup side Nondies is expected to appeal a decision by the Kenya Rugby Union to dock them 10 points over what it termed as fielding of ineligible players in their opening five games of the season.

Nondies had picked victories over Mombasa and Strathmore Leos and the 10 point deduction sees them drop down to 10th in the standings with 11 points.

According to Rugby website Raga House, the side at the beginning of the season signed Fidel Oloo and Levy Ochieng from Kabras Sugar while Moses Begi, Mark Ongayo and Franz Obudo joined from Blak Blad.

While KRU have not specified who exactly are the ineligible players, the registration of the new faces in the team is said to be the main point of concern.

Meanwhile, Impala Saracens posted their first Kenya Cup win over Kenya Harlequins since 2014 with a 10-8 result in a tight match day six encounter at the RFUEA on Saturday.

Aaron Oforywoth drilled home a third minute penalty to see Quins go 3-0 up. The game remained scrappy, characterized by handling errors and all round indecision in between a few thumping tackles.

Ishmael Mokaya barged over on thirty minutes to see the Sarries take a 5-3 lead into the breather.

The second half briefly sparked into life when David Ambunya set up Erick Shikuku to score and put Quins 8-5 up after fifty minutes.

The second half started on a scrappy note, its highlight being that brawl that saw Quins lock Malcom Onsando and Impala flanker Paul Mutsami yellow carded.

Quinto Ongo’s penalty would sail wide as Impala trailed but moments later Sammy Motari played in Ian Minjire to score at the left hand corner with twelve minutes to play, the visitors leading 10-8.

Ongo would miss the conversion and an ensuing penalty as the match ended moments later.

At the Railway Club in Nairobi, KCB stayed top of the Kenya Cup with a 27-15 away to hosts Mwamba. Mwamba were first on the scoreboard as George Mutuku drilled in a penalty but the bankers quickly took the lead, scoring an unconverted try from the rolling maul.

Mwamba would take the lead as they landed a try but the conversion was short.

KCB were quick on to retaliate as Peter Kilonzo went over to see the bankers go 10-8 up, a lead they held into the interval.

The second half saw KCB dominate as they landed three tries through Elly Mukaisi, Martin Owilla and Nelson Nyandat, Elphas Otieno adding a solitary conversion before Mwamba scored a converted consolation try at the death.

At the Jamhuri Park, Kabras Sugar made it six wins from six outings, staying second on the log with a 40-20 win away to Nondescripts/

Their victory crowned a good weekend for away teams who five of the six matches on the cards on a day that also saw Impala Saracens and KCB post away wins.

Homeboyz won on the road, posting a hard 23-16 win over hosts Nakuru RFC at the Nakuru Athletic Club while the Strathmore Leos posted a 28-8 win over hosts Mombasa at the Mombasa Club.

Blak Blad were the only team to win at home, posting a 24-8 win over Resolution Kisii at the Kenyatta University.

In the Championship, Western Bulls returned to winning ways with a narrow 20-16 win at home to Kisumu at the Bullring while the Egerton Wasps won the all varsity clash against Moi Universty, posting a 19-8 victory at their Njoro home venue.

It is becoming the norm that every time Menengai Oilers steps out to honor their KRU Championship fixtures, they must emerge victorious and they did exactly that, posting a routine 26-0 win over visiting University of Eldoret to maintain their lead atop the standings.

Mean Machine stayed second, and unbeaten, playing to a 32-8 victory over the Catholic Monks at the University of Nairobi.

South Coast Pirates won on the road, posting a 10-0 win against hosts JKUAT Cougars in Juja as USIU were made to work for the 8-5 home win over Ngong Warriors.

Kenya Cup results;

Nakuru 16 Homeboyz 23

Kenya Harlequins 8 Impala Saracens 10

Mwamba 15 KCB 27

Nondescripts 20 Kabras Sugar 40

Mombasa 8 Strathmore Leos 28

Blak Blad 24 Kisii 8

Championship results:

Menengai Oilers 26 University of Eldoret 0

Mean Machine 32 Catholic Monks 8

Western Bulls 20 Kisumu 16

Egerton Wasps 19 Moi University 8

JKUAT Cougars 0 South Coast Pirates 10

USIU 8 Ngong Warriors 5

-Compiled from Kenya Cup website