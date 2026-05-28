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Govt Urges Privacy for Families, Learners Affected by Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy

Grief-stricken families gathered at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday, seeking answers after a midnight fire tore through a school dormitory, leaving 16 students dead and several others injured.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – The government has urged the public and media to respect the privacy and dignity of learners and families affected by the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy Senior School in Gilgil, which has left 16 students dead and more than 100 others injured.

In a statement issued through the State Department for Children Services, the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services said the country had been plunged into mourning following the tragic dormitory fire that devastated families and the school community.

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In a statement, the Department said it was “profoundly saddened” by the tragedy and extended condolences to bereaved families, while wishing injured learners a swift recovery.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, guardians, school community, and all those affected by this unfortunate tragedy,” the statement read. “We also wish a quick recovery to all injured learners currently receiving medical attention.”

Grief-stricken families gathered at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday, seeking answers after a midnight fire tore through a school dormitory, leaving 16 students dead and several others injured.

Outside the institution, distraught parents and guardians endured agonising moments trying to trace their children, with many saying they had received little information about casualties and survivors.

The death toll from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has risen to 16, with more than 100 students hospitalised with injuries as rescue and emergency response efforts continue.

The government said it had activated child protection response mechanisms in line with the Children Act, 2022, to safeguard affected learners and support families through the crisis.

According to the statement signed by Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, Children Officers and child protection personnel have been deployed to coordinate urgent interventions, including protection of affected children, family tracing, and reunification efforts.

“The State Department has deployed Children Officers and Child Protection personnel to coordinate immediate interventions, including safeguarding affected children, supporting family tracing and reunification, and ensuring emergency child protection services are provided,” the statement said.

The Ministry also confirmed that psychosocial support and trauma counselling services were being coordinated for survivors, bereaved families, teachers and first responders.

“Further, psychosocial support and trauma counselling services are being coordinated for survivors, bereaved families, teachers, and first responders to support emotional recovery and mental wellbeing,” it said.

Family support and information desks are also being set up to assist parents and guardians and ensure coordinated case management.

The Ministry said it would work with the Ministry of Education, county authorities, emergency response teams, the Kenya Red Cross and other stakeholders in ongoing investigations and child safeguarding assessments.

It noted that the process would help establish compliance with safety standards and recommend corrective measures to prevent similar tragedies in future.

At the same time, the government emphasized the need to strengthen school safety systems and emergency preparedness in learning institutions across the country, as outlined under the Children Act, 2022.

The Ministry has urged the public and media to exercise restraint in reporting the incident.

“We urge the public and media to uphold the dignity, privacy, and protection of affected children and families by avoiding the sharing of graphic images, identities of minors, or unverified information relating to the incident,” the statement said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting recovery, educational continuity and long-term rehabilitation for affected learners and families.

“Further updates will be communicated through official Government channels,” the Ministry added.

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