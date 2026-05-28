Utumishi Girls Academy Death Toll Rises to 15 as Over 100 Students Hospitalised

NAKURU, Kenya May 28 – The death toll from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has risen to 15, with more than 100 students hospitalised with injuries as rescue and emergency response efforts continue.

Police confirmed that the overnight dormitory fire engulfed a block housing hundreds of students, leaving behind widespread destruction and triggering a major multi-agency response.

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including local and national emergency units, worked through the night to contain the blaze and evacuate students from the affected dormitory.

According to early reports, injured students were rushed to nearby medical facilities in Gilgil and surrounding areas, where they are receiving treatment for varying degrees of injuries.

Health officials say over 100 students remain under medical care as hospitals continue to manage the influx of casualties.

Security and investigative teams have launched a probe to determine the cause of the fire, which broke out in the dormitory housing students from different grade levels.

Authorities have not yet confirmed what triggered the blaze, with forensic teams expected to examine the scene once safety assessments are complete.

The tragedy has reignited national concern over safety standards in boarding schools, particularly regarding fire preparedness, emergency exits, and compliance with safety regulations.

Further updates are expected as rescue operations conclude and investigations continue.