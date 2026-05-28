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Uhuru Mourns Victims of Deadly Utumishi Girls Academy Fire

Uhuru expressed sympathy to the affected families, students, teachers, and the wider school community following the tragedy.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has joined the nation in mourning the victims of the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil that claimed the lives of students and left many others injured.

In a condolence message shared on Thursday, Uhuru expressed sympathy to the affected families, students, teachers, and the wider school community following the tragedy.

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“I join the nation in mourning with the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil,” he said.

The former Head of State said his thoughts and prayers were with parents and guardians grappling with the painful loss.

“My heart goes out to the parents, guardians, students, teachers, and the entire school community during this painful time. I pray for God’s comfort and strength for every family bearing this heavy loss,” Uhuru stated.

Uhuru also prayed for eternal peace for the students who lost their lives and wished a quick recovery to those injured in the fire.

“May God grant eternal peace to those we have lost, comfort to those mourning, a swift recovery to the injured, and courage to all affected in the days ahead.”

The tragic dormitory fire has sparked national mourning and renewed calls for stronger safety measures in boarding schools across Kenya.

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