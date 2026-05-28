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DP Kindiki says govt to support Families of Deadly Gilgil School Fire tragedy victims

Kindiki expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the students, describing the tragedy as heartbreaking and painful for the nation.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has mourned the 16 students who died in the tragic dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, while assuring affected families of government support.

In a condolence message, Kindiki expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the students, describing the tragedy as heartbreaking and painful for the nation.

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“Learnt with deep shock and profound sorrow that we have lost 16 girls of Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil while scores others have been injured in a fire tragedy at school,” he said.

The Deputy President said the deaths of the young learners, many of whom had dreams and aspirations for the future, was a painful reminder of the fragility of life.“To lose young girls, full of hope and dreams for the future, in such a cruel and painful way is stark reminder of how fleeting life on earth is,” Kindiki added.

Kindiki assured bereaved families and injured students that the government would stand with them during the difficult period and support the school community as it recovers from the tragedy.

“The Government stands with all those affected, and is committed to support the school community to come to terms with this tragedy,” he said.

He also conveyed condolences to families who lost their children and wished a quick recovery to students receiving treatment following the deadly overnight fire.

The tragedy has triggered national mourning and renewed calls for tighter safety measures in boarding schools across the country.

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