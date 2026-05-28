Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

CSs Murkomen, Ogamba, DCI Boss Amin hold crisis meeting after Utumishi Girls fire tragedy that killed 15

Security and education authorities are working jointly to establish the cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing students during the night.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya May 28 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Education counterpart Julius Ogamba, and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin have visited Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil following a tragic overnight dormitory fire that left at least 10 students dead.

The senior government officials arrived at the school to assess the situation, coordinate investigations, and support ongoing emergency response efforts after the devastating incident that has shocked the nation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Security and education authorities are working jointly to establish the cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing students during the night.

Emergency responders, alongside law enforcement teams, have been deployed to the school as investigations continue and affected families are being notified.

The incident has renewed national debate on safety standards in boarding schools, particularly regarding fire preparedness, emergency evacuation systems, and enforcement of safety regulations.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as investigations progress and more details emerge about the cause of the fire and the number of casualties.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto Says He Will Accept Any 2027 Election Outcome as he vies for second term, Assures of Peaceful Polls

“If God has decided Ruto will get a second term, he will. If God has decided otherwise, that is what will happen," - President...

49 minutes ago

Top stories

Police officers’ children among most affected as Murkomen assures full probe into Utumishi Girls fire

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the state is working closely with affected families, noting that many of the learners at the school are...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Govt Urges Privacy for Families, Learners Affected by Utumishi Girls Fire Tragedy

Grief-stricken families gathered at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil on Thursday, seeking answers after a midnight fire tore through a school dormitory, leaving 16...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee Party Sues Govt Over Alleged Underfunding of Political Parties Fund

Jubilee argues that the state has not complied with Sections 24 and 25 of the Political Parties Act, 2011.

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Mourns Utumishi Girls Fire Victims Killed in Dormitory Blaze, Orders Focus on Rescue, Treatment

The President expressed sorrow over the loss of young lives and extended sympathies to grieving families, teachers, and the school community affected by the...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Utumishi Girls Fire: Grieving Families Search for Children as Death Toll Rises to 16

The death toll from the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy has risen to 15, with more than 100 students hospitalised with injuries as...

3 hours ago

Top stories

LSK Opposes US Proposal to Set Up Ebola Treatment Centre in Kenya

LSK President Charles Kanjama said Kenya should adopt robust public health safeguards, arguing that hosting an Ebola treatment facility for foreign patients would expose...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Utumishi Girls Academy Death Toll Rises to 15 as Over 100 Students Hospitalised

Firefighters from multiple agencies, including local and national emergency units, worked through the night to contain the blaze and evacuate students from the affected...

4 hours ago