CSs Murkomen, Ogamba, DCI Boss Amin hold crisis meeting after Utumishi Girls fire tragedy that killed 15

NAKURU, Kenya May 28 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, his Education counterpart Julius Ogamba, and Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin have visited Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil following a tragic overnight dormitory fire that left at least 10 students dead.

The senior government officials arrived at the school to assess the situation, coordinate investigations, and support ongoing emergency response efforts after the devastating incident that has shocked the nation.

Security and education authorities are working jointly to establish the cause of the fire, which broke out in a dormitory housing students during the night.

Emergency responders, alongside law enforcement teams, have been deployed to the school as investigations continue and affected families are being notified.

The incident has renewed national debate on safety standards in boarding schools, particularly regarding fire preparedness, emergency evacuation systems, and enforcement of safety regulations.

Authorities are expected to issue further updates as investigations progress and more details emerge about the cause of the fire and the number of casualties.