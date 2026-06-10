Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The report indicates that the stock of unpaid bills remains a significant fiscal risk, affecting suppliers, contractors and service providers engaged by government entities/FILE

business

Unpaid govt bills rise to Sh465.87bn amid mounting debt ressures

Pending bills stood at Sh465.87 billion by March 2026, with the Controller of Budget warning that unpaid obligations are constraining service delivery.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 10 — Government agencies accumulated Sh465.87 billion in unpaid bills by March 31, 2026, underscoring persistent liquidity constraints even as the country’s public debt stock surged to Sh12.82 trillion.

A report released by the Controller of Budget (CoB) on Wednesday noted the figure comprised Sh271.16 billion in recurrent expenditure obligations and Sh194.71 billion relating to development projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The report indicates that the stock of unpaid bills remains a significant fiscal risk, affecting suppliers, contractors and service providers engaged by government entities.

“Pending bills continue to constrain service delivery and project implementation, while exposing government to litigation and additional costs,” the report states.

Development-related pending bills accounted for about 42 percent of the total, highlighting challenges in financing infrastructure and other capital projects.

The CoB linked some implementation delays to operational challenges associated with the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, which has slowed procurement processes in several institutions.

The findings come at a time when Kenya’s public debt has risen to Sh12.82 trillion and debt repayments have consumed Sh1.35 trillion during the first nine months of the financial year.

Public debt hits Sh12.82 trillion, exceeds GDP threshold by 15 percentage points

Kenya’s public debt rose by 9 percent in the first nine months of the 2025/26 financial year, pushing the country further above the legal debt threshold.

The debt stock increased from Sh11.8 trillion recorded at the end of June 2025, equivalent to 69.9 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), exceeding Parliament’s recommended debt anchor of 55 per cent of GDP by 14.9 percentage points.

“The stock of public debt increased from Sh11.80 trillion as at June 30, 2025 to Sh12.82 trillion as at March 31, 2026, representing a growth of 9 per cent,” the report states.

Domestic debt accounted for the largest share of the increase, rising by 13 per cent from Sh6.22 trillion to Sh7.05 trillion, driven by increased issuance of Treasury bills and bonds.

External debt grew by 4 percent to Sh5.77 trillion, reflecting additional external borrowing and exchange rate movements.

The report also flagged growing reliance on spending outside approved budget provisions through Article 223 of the Constitution, with such expenditures rising nearly sixfold to Sh276.99 billion by March.

The CoB report shows the amount was significantly higher than the Sh48.88 billion recorded during the corresponding period of the 2024/25 financial year.

“The continued increase in Article 223 expenditures raises concerns regarding adherence to budget credibility and the principle of prior parliamentary approval,” the report notes.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

business

Article 223 spending jumps sixfold to Sh277bn as CoB warns over budget discipline

Government spending under Article 223 of the Constitution surged to Sh276.99 billion by March 2026, nearly six times higher than a year earlier.

1 hour ago

DRUG TRAFFICKING

Lawmakers call for rethink of bhang laws amid rising use and traffiking

According to the UNODC World Drug Report, public buses, trains, and personal vehicles are primary vectors for moving cannabis, heroin, and cocaine inland from...

3 hours ago

business

Nearly half of government revenue spent on debt servicing, CoB reports

Kenya spent Sh1.35 trillion—about 42 per cent of total government receipts—on debt servicing in the first nine months of FY2025/26.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Treasury finalises FY 2026/27 Budget presentation preparations ahead of Thursday

Final preparations are underway for the FY 2026/27 Budget Statement, set to be delivered on Thursday.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Amnesty demands disclosure of whereabouts of abducted businessman amid deportation fears

Amnesty International Kenya has demanded the urgent disclosure of the whereabouts of businessman Athorbey Al Gaddhaffy Dit, reportedly abducted in Nairobi.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja names GSU Commandant in NPS reshuffle

NPS appoints Johana Tonui as new GSU Commandant in major reshuffle affecting top security units, including Internal Affairs leadership changes.

4 hours ago

business

Public debt hits Sh12.82 trillion, exceeds GDP threshold by 15 percentage points

Kenya’s public debt rose by 9 percent to Sh12.82 trillion by March 2026, exceeding Parliament’s 55 per cent GDP threshold by 15 points.

5 hours ago

Capital Health

Dentists Sound Alarm on Questionable Health Training Programmes, Cites Risks to Patients

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 10- The Kenya Dental Association (KDA) has sounded the alarm over what it describes as the growing proliferation of unregulated healthcare training...

7 hours ago