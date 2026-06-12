Mourners gather for Utumishi Academy fire victims’ memorial service

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – A sombre mood has engulfed Gilgil Stadium, where the memorial service for 16 Utumishi Girls students who died in a tragic fire last month is currently underway.

First Lady Rachel Ruto is leading the nation in the ceremony, which has brought together senior government officials, hundreds of bereaved families, and members of the public to honour the victims.

The students lost their lives in a devastating school fire that shocked the country and triggered renewed calls for improved safety standards in learning institutions.

During the emotional service, a student identified as Cynthia paid tribute to her departed schoolmates, offering a heartfelt narration while also wishing those still receiving treatment a speedy recovery.

She called for strength and unity among her schoolmates during this difficult period.

The memorial service is expected to continue, after which the bodies of the 15 victims present at the stadium will be released to their families for burial arrangements. One student was previously buried on Sunday in Kwale County after her body was released earlier, becoming the first to be laid to rest.

Senior government officials, including Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, are also in attendance.