Ruto skips Utumishi Girls memorial, hosts Mandera leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 12 – President William Ruto was notably absent on Friday as the nation gathered in Gilgil, Nakuru County, to pay respects to the 16 students who died in the tragic Utumishi Girls Academy dormitory fire, with First Lady Rachel Ruto instead leading the national memorial service alongside senior government officials.

As hundreds of grieving families, students, teachers and members of the public filled Gilgil Stadium for the emotional ceremony, many had expected the Head of State to personally join the nation in mourning one of the country’s deadliest school tragedies in recent years.

Instead, President Ruto spent part of the day at State House, Nairobi, where he hosted grassroots leaders from Marsabit County, even as the memorial service for the young victims got underway.

The First Lady arrived at the stadium accompanied by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, religious leaders and other senior government officials.

A sombre mood engulfed the venue as 15 caskets carrying the bodies of the students were lined up before thousands of mourners.

One victim had already been buried in Kwale County after her body was released earlier to the family.

The President’s absence has sparked debate in some quarters, with critics questioning why he did not attend the memorial service despite the tragedy claiming the lives of 16 schoolgirls and shocking the nation.

Questions have also been raised because President Ruto has not publicly met the affected families since the fire occurred in May, although the government has repeatedly expressed condolences and support.

The State announced a compensation package of Sh200,000 for each affected family, saying the assistance was meant to help them during the difficult period.

While many welcomed the gesture, some Kenyans argued that the support did not adequately reflect the magnitude of the loss suffered by the families.

During the memorial service, emotions ran high as students paid tribute to their departed classmates.

A student identified as Cynthia delivered a moving message, urging fellow learners to remain strong despite the painful loss.

Other students sang songs of comfort and hope, offering support to the grieving families.

In his sermon, Reverend John Kivuva encouraged mourners not to lose faith despite the tragedy.

“We must hold on to hope even in moments of pain and sorrow,” he told the congregation.