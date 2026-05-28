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Jubilee Party Sues Govt Over Alleged Underfunding of Political Parties Fund

Jubilee argues that the state has not complied with Sections 24 and 25 of the Political Parties Act, 2011.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 – The Jubilee Party has filed an urgent case at the High Court in Nairobi, accusing the government of failing to properly allocate and release funds to the Political Parties Fund as required by law.

In its petition, the party has named the National Assembly, the National Treasury, the Attorney General, and the Registrar of Political Parties as respondents.

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Jubilee argues that the state has not complied with Sections 24 and 25 of the Political Parties Act, 2011, which require that not less than 0.3 per cent of national revenue be set aside for the Political Parties Fund.

The party contends that this requirement is mandatory and ongoing, and that successive budgets have consistently fallen short of the legal threshold.

The petition points to a 2019 Court of Appeal decision in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) v National Treasury & 3 Others, which affirmed that eligible political parties are entitled to full statutory funding, including any arrears owed from previous financial years.

Jubilee argues that despite this legal position, the responsible state institutions have continued to allocate amounts below what the law prescribes.

The party also says the matter is urgent, citing ongoing political realignments and coalition discussions involving major parties such as ODM and UDA, warning that continued underfunding could distort political competition and undermine fair participation.

In an affidavit sworn by Treasurer Dick Kagwe Gichoho, Jubilee states that it qualifies for funding under the Political Parties Act and is entitled to equal treatment under the law as previously interpreted by the courts.

Jubilee is asking the High Court to issue conservatory orders stopping any further allocation or disbursement of funds to the Political Parties Fund until the case is fully heard and determined.

The party maintains that without immediate court intervention, its claim—and those of other eligible parties—risks being rendered ineffective.

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