Tourism Ministry inks AI-powered tourism partnership with Google through Magical Kenya to drive visits

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – Tourism and Wildlife Ministry, through its Magical Kenya, Origin of Wonder platform, and Google Kenya have announced a strategic AI-driven partnership.



The collaboration follows a recommendation from the Kenya Tourism Rebranding and Repositioning Taskforce. It will advance the Ministry’s ambition to establish Kenya as Africa’s foremost AI-first tourism marketing destination.

Centred on the Magical Kenya platform, the partnership is designed to connect

global travellers directly with Kenya’s distinctive tourism experiences. The aim

is to increase visitor numbers, generate new employment and shift destination

management from an intuition-based policy to a real-time, data-driven system that

meets the demand for highly personalised travel.

Tourism and Wildlife CS Rebecca Miano, said the partnership signals a new chapter for the sector.

“Adopting an AI – first approach allows us to move beyond traditional marketing

and build a sophisticated digital infrastructure. This will position Kenya as

Africa’s leading digitally enabled tourism destination, helping us to double

international arrivals and increase revenue for national prosperity. ”

The strategy will deploy advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning

infrastructure to attract high-value travellers from priority markets.

A Tourism Pulse Data Hub will be co-developed on Google Cloud to serve as

a real-time dashboard designed to draw on global Google Search trends and

brand sentiment. This will enable evidence-based policy and rapid responses to

market shifts.An AI-curated trip planner, powered by Google’s Gemini models, will generate bespoke itineraries tailored to each traveller’s preferences that will move

beyond the confines of standard packages.

CS Rebbeca Miano with members of the Kenya Tourism Rebranding and Repositioning Taskforce when she signed an AI-tourism powered strategic partnership with Google Kenya. /May 29, 2026

Digital capacity building will form a central pillar of this initiative, with Google’s

skilling programmes set to equip youth and small tourism enterprises with

specialised digital skills. Young local curators will be trained to design unique

experiences using Kenya’s digital assets on Google Arts & Culture, in a bid to

create new, technology-enabled employment pathways.

To expand global visibility, the partnership will harness Google Analytics and

Google Ads for precision marketing. Targeted promotional activity will engage

potential travellers in priority markets at the very moment they begin planning

their next journey.

Alex Okosi, Managing Director for Google Sub-Saharan Africa, welcomed the

initiative. “ We are excited to see how the power of AI and our digital skilling initiatives can empower Kenyan youth and tourism SMEs. By supporting ecosystem

innovators to train local curators and provide advanced market intelligence,

we are helping to create a more resilient and inclusive tourism economy that

showcases the very best of Kenya to the world. ”

The collaboration will establish a modern, data-led tourism infrastructure that

reinforces Kenya’s position as a preferred global destination for years to come.