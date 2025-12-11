Kenya unveils platforms to boost tourism

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 11 – Travellers can now document their experiences at different tourism destinations in Kenya through the Magical Kenya Souvenir Passport.

This follows the unveiling of the innovative travel passport and guide by President William Ruto during the just concluded Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) Week at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi.

Available as both a physical collectible item and digital platform, the Souvenir Passport borrows from an ordinary travel passport as it will allow domestic and international tourists to receive stamps at each tourism destination they visit or tourism product they experience, creating a personalized record of their journey across Kenya’s diverse attractions.

While welcoming the initiative, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said that the passport would be a game changer in transforming the visitor experience adding that the new platform positions Kenya as an innovative leader in the global tourism marketplace.

“To remain competitive as a destination, we must continually innovate and keep visitors interested in the unique experiences our country offers.

“The Passport will allow both Kenyans and our international visitors to document their stay in Kenya, explore more regions, and engage more deeply with our cultural and natural heritage,” CS Miano said.

The CS noted that the Souvenir Passport would be particularly valuable to domestic tourism, which has seen significant growth in recent years.

She highlighted growth in local travel patterns including accommodation in formal establishments and alternative lodging options, demonstrating the sector’s robust upswing.

“Over the years, Kenyans have remained a strong and dependable pillar of our tourism industry. In 2024 alone, we recorded more than 5 million bed-nights from domestic travellers,” Miano stated. “This figure does not include stays in Airbnbs, homestays, and other unregistered establishments, meaning the real impact is significantly higher.”

Additionally, to enable Kenyans to travel and experience both known and hidden gems, the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, through the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB), unveiled the Hapa Ni Wapi domestic tourism travel platform under the Tembea Kenya banner.

The program seeks to showcase various Kenyan attractions and allow travellers to access different tourism packages including road trips, beaches and cultural experiences targeted at the younger traveller.

Miano urged county governments, private sector players, and communities to partner with the national government in promoting lesser-known attractions and improving visitor experiences across all 47 counties.

The new initiatives form part of a broader national strategy to position Kenya as a premier global tourism destination, with an ambitious target of attracting 5.5 million tourists by 2027.

Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) CEO June Chepkemei, hailed the new platforms, noting that they will contribute significantly to the sector’s growth, particularly as Kenya continues to innovate its marketing strategies to strengthen its standing in the global leisure and travel sector.

“These innovative tools represent a fundamental shift in how we engage with our own tourism products,” Chepkemei stated. “By gamifying travel and making it more rewarding, we are not only promoting tourism but also fostering national pride and creating lasting memories for every Kenyan who explores this beautiful country.”

The Kenya Tourism, Wildlife and MICE Week, held from Monday through Thursday, brought together industry leaders, stakeholders from the public and private sectors, and county governments to highlight the critical role the three sectors play in the socio-economic transformation of the country.

The showcase served as a prelude to the Jamhuri Day celebration to be held on Friday under the theme “Tourism, Wildlife and MICE” where President Ruto is expected to make major policy announcements that will shape the tourism sector’s growth.