NATIONAL NEWS

LIVE: President Ruto leads tourism-themed Jamhuri Day at Nyayo

President William Ruto presides over Kenya’s 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, highlighting tourism, wildlife, and MICE sectors, with Ghana’s President Mahama as Chief Guest.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President William Ruto is presiding over the country’s 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, where thousands of Kenyans have gathered to mark the anniversary of Kenya’s transition into a republic on December 12, 1964.

As Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, President Ruto is leading the national commemoration, which features cultural performances, military parades, and displays by various uniformed services. The President arrived at the venue at 10am.

This year’s celebrations have attracted regional and international attention, with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama Adama attending as the Chief Guest.

He arrived in Nairobi on Thursday evening and was received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

The 2025 Jamhuri Day celebrations fully embrace the government’s new model of themed national holidays, with this year focusing on Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions)—three sectors the government aims to develop as key economic pillars.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano said President Ruto is expected to announce major policy reforms during his national address, signaling a renewed push to position Kenya as a global tourism and business-events destination.

“These announcements will anchor the next phase of transforming Kenya’s tourism sector,” Miano said during a partners’ breakfast ahead of the Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week.

The new policies will build on the ongoing Magical Kenya brand refresh, launched in September under the guidance of a 23-member Brand Kenya Task Force chaired by Mary-Ann Musangi.

The task force is benchmarking Kenya against top global destinations to craft a modern, unified brand aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Miano noted that the refreshed brand aims to consolidate the country’s domestic and international marketing efforts under a single, compelling identity.

“For a long time, the sector has been fragmented, with players marketing individually rather than projecting one strong Kenya brand. The refresh brings everyone together,” she said.

Crowds at Nyayo Stadium include Kenyans from across the country, eager to participate in the annual celebration of independence, cultural heritage, and national progress.

The event features choreographed performances, military displays, and presentations reflecting this year’s tourism-driven theme.

President Ruto is expected to highlight ongoing reforms, economic priorities, and Kenya’s growing role on the global stage.

