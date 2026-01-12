Connect with us

Kenya

Heart-stopping & hilarious: iShowSpeed almost walks into lion territory

The incident, shared widely on social media, left fans both laughing and concerned for the safety of the energetic entertainer.

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 12 – International streaming sensation iShowSpeed had a heart-stopping moment during his Kenya tour when his car broke down inside a national park teeming with lions.

According to eyewitnesses and footage from the scene, iShowSpeed appeared ready to explore the area on his own despite the obvious danger posed by the park’s wildlife.

Fortunately, his security team, alongside Kenyan wildlife rangers, intervened just in time to prevent a potential tragedy.

Clutching a machete, the streamer joked, “I got my machete though,” as he was guided back to safety, sparking both humor and disbelief among fans online.

The moment highlighted not only iShowSpeed’s signature boldness but also the quick action of Kenyan authorities in protecting visitors in wildlife areas.

iShowSpeed’s Kenyan tour has been marked by high-energy appearances, with thousands of fans turning up at each stop.

The lion park scare, however, stands out as a reminder of the risks associated with mixing adventure with live streaming in wildlife-rich environments.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) praised the streamer’s security team for acting promptly and reminded visitors to follow park safety rules to prevent accidents.

Social media erupted after the clip went viral. Many fans were amused by the streamer’s daring attitude, while others emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that wandering in lion territory without guidance is extremely dangerous.

Despite the scare, the incident has added to the excitement around Kenya as a tourist destination. The dramatic encounter underscores the country’s unique appeal: a blend of wildlife adventure and vibrant cultural experiences.

As iShowSpeed continues his tour, fans are eagerly awaiting his next escapades, with this wild moment already cementing itself as one of the most memorable highlights of his Kenya visit.

