Taptengelei Festival opens in Nandi as mountain run draws elite athletes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — The Taptengelei Cultural Festival kicked off on Friday at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, Nandi County, marking the start of a vibrant three-day celebration of Kalenjin heritage, culture and adventure tourism.

The festival has brought together communities and visitors to showcase the rich traditions of the Kalenjin people through traditional cuisine, music, dance and colourful cultural displays.

It features demonstrations of indigenous medicine and traditional farming techniques, highlighting the community’s deep-rooted knowledge systems and sustainable livelihoods.

Adding an adrenaline-filled dimension to the celebrations, the mountain trails leg of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series began on Thursday, setting the stage for an action-packed weekend.

The highlight of the sporting activities is the Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run, a premier mountain running event that winds through the scenic Tinderet highlands and has attracted elite athletes and adventure enthusiasts from across the region.

Speaking during the event, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series is a unique platform that blends culture, outdoor adventure and community spirit.

He said the initiative is among key projects in the tourism and wildlife sector aimed at boosting tourism earnings to Sh1 trillion while opening up rural and high-altitude destinations to both local and international visitors.

Diversity

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described the Taptengelei Cultural Festival as a true reflection of Kenya’s diversity and natural beauty.

“From the rhythmic beats of local traditional dances to the scenic trails of the Tinderet highlands, the Taptengelei Cultural Festival is a true testament to Kenya’s beauty,” Miano said.

“This festival is a key pillar of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series as we continue to diversify our tourism by highlighting the rich heritage of our people alongside high-altitude sports.”

She added that the government is keen to move beyond the traditional beach and safari circuits by promoting active and community-driven tourism.

“Through these festivals, we are ensuring that every corner of Kenya benefits from the tourism economy. Whether you are here for storytelling and indigenous crafts or ready to conquer the Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run, there [is] something for everyone in the North Rift,” she said, noting that the initiative is unlocking hidden gems across the Great Rift Valley and beyond.

Leaders present at the event included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly and other national and county officials.

The Taptengelei Cultural Festival seeks to boost local tourism, promote cultural preservation and position Tinderet as a key destination for both cultural and adventure tourism in the North Rift region.