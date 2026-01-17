Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The festival has brought together communities and visitors to showcase the rich traditions of the Kalenjin people through traditional cuisine, music, dance and colourful cultural displays/HOPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Taptengelei Festival opens in Nandi as mountain run draws elite athletes

Adding an adrenaline-filled dimension to the celebrations, the mountain trails leg of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series began on Thursday, setting the stage for an action-packed weekend.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — The Taptengelei Cultural Festival kicked off on Friday at Kapseon Primary School in Tinderet, Nandi County, marking the start of a vibrant three-day celebration of Kalenjin heritage, culture and adventure tourism.

The festival has brought together communities and visitors to showcase the rich traditions of the Kalenjin people through traditional cuisine, music, dance and colourful cultural displays.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It features demonstrations of indigenous medicine and traditional farming techniques, highlighting the community’s deep-rooted knowledge systems and sustainable livelihoods.

Adding an adrenaline-filled dimension to the celebrations, the mountain trails leg of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series began on Thursday, setting the stage for an action-packed weekend.

The highlight of the sporting activities is the Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run, a premier mountain running event that winds through the scenic Tinderet highlands and has attracted elite athletes and adventure enthusiasts from across the region.

Speaking during the event, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei said the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series is a unique platform that blends culture, outdoor adventure and community spirit.

He said the initiative is among key projects in the tourism and wildlife sector aimed at boosting tourism earnings to Sh1 trillion while opening up rural and high-altitude destinations to both local and international visitors.

Diversity

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano described the Taptengelei Cultural Festival as a true reflection of Kenya’s diversity and natural beauty.

“From the rhythmic beats of local traditional dances to the scenic trails of the Tinderet highlands, the Taptengelei Cultural Festival is a true testament to Kenya’s beauty,” Miano said.

“This festival is a key pillar of the Magical Kenya Mountain and Trail Series as we continue to diversify our tourism by highlighting the rich heritage of our people alongside high-altitude sports.”

She added that the government is keen to move beyond the traditional beach and safari circuits by promoting active and community-driven tourism.

“Through these festivals, we are ensuring that every corner of Kenya benefits from the tourism economy. Whether you are here for storytelling and indigenous crafts or ready to conquer the Tinderet Barng’etuny Mountain Run, there [is] something for everyone in the North Rift,” she said, noting that the initiative is unlocking hidden gems across the Great Rift Valley and beyond.

Leaders present at the event included Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Tourism Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly and other national and county officials.

The Taptengelei Cultural Festival seeks to boost local tourism, promote cultural preservation and position Tinderet as a key destination for both cultural and adventure tourism in the North Rift region.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Health Ministry steps up preparations for 2026 Eastern Africa health security summit

NAIROBI,Kenya Jan 17-Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, on Friday chaired a high-level preparatory meeting ahead of the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Govt turns drug money into rehab centers

The govt is shifting its anti-drug war beyond arrests, with seized assets now set to finance rehabilitation centers across the Coast region.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen pledges to end drug menace in Kenya this year

Murkomen has issued one of the strongest drug crackdowns yet, saying the government will eliminate narcotics this year—no excuses.

14 hours ago

Kenya

Govt rolls out ‘one woman officer per station’ rule

The government is rolling out a new policing rule that will see every police station staffed with at least one woman officer,

14 hours ago

Kenya

Those officers will be arrested, charged and loose their jobs if found guilty – CS Murkomen on Nandi Hills police attack

Murkomen emphasized that firm action would be taken against any officers found culpable.

15 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula re-elected to Commonwealth Standing Committee at 28th Conference in New Delhi

He is the only Speaker from Africa to secure a second term on the Executive Committee, while Kenya retained its seat as the representative...

15 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Hosts Scholars on Bottom-Up Agenda, Vision 2030, and Post-2030 Plan

Discussions focused on policy alignment, inclusive growth, and strategic reforms to accelerate Kenya’s economic development over the next five years

16 hours ago

Kenya

Shakahola massacre suspect pleads guilty to killing 191 people, including children

Enos Amanya, also known as Hallelujah, is among 29 people charged over the deaths linked to self-styled preacher Paul Mackenzie.

16 hours ago