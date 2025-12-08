Connect with us

Tourism-focused Jamhuri Day set for Nyayo Stadium as KDF completes dress rehearsal

The 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium with a focus on Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8 — The Interior Ministry has confirmed that Friday’s 62nd Jamhuri Day national celebrations will be held at Nyayo Stadium, following the Kenya Defence Forces’ (KDF) full-dress rehearsal on Monday.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo, who attended the Chief of Defence Forces’ (CDF) final run-through, said preparations are now in their final stages ahead of the December 12 event.

“Today, I attended the CDF rehearsal ahead of this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations, scheduled for Friday and set to be hosted at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi,” Omollo said.

The venue marks a shift from the government’s earlier announcement that the celebrations would take place at Talanta Sports City, which remains under construction.

This year’s Jamhuri Day adopts the government’s new model of themed national holidays, with the 2025 theme focusing on Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions).

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano indicated that President William Ruto will announce major new tourism policies during his national address, signaling a renewed push to reposition Kenya as a global tourism powerhouse.

“These announcements will anchor the next phase of transforming Kenya’s tourism sector,” Miano said during a partners’ breakfast ahead of the Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week.

She declined to share details, noting that specifics will be revealed by the President on Jamhuri Day.

The policy package builds on the ongoing Magical Kenya brand refresh, launched in September and guided by the 23-member Brand Kenya Task Force chaired by Mary-Ann Musangi.

The task force benchmarks Kenya against world-leading destinations and develops a modern brand strategy aligned with Vision 2030 and the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

Unified tourism marketing

CS Miano said the revitalized national brand will unify domestic and international marketing under a single, modern identity.

“For a long time, players have marketed individually rather than projecting one strong Kenya brand. The refresh brings everyone together,” she said.

This year’s celebrations will be the most digitally immersive yet.

Dennis Itumbi, Chair of the Thematic National Holidays Committee, said the event will feature virtual reality experiences, a nationwide “National Bucket List” campaign, youth-led storytelling, digital showcases, exhibitions, and two Nairobi streets dedicated to culture and tourism during the holiday week.

President Ruto will unveil his personal travel bucket list as part of the campaign.

“We are going to do Jamhuri differently,” Itumbi said. “Our digital strategy revolves around Kenyans sharing their bucket lists. The President will also unveil his.”

The Kenya Tourism, Wildlife, and MICE Week, running from December 8–12, will showcase exhibitions, conservation installations, innovation expos, film screenings, gastronomy festivals, excursions, and awards across all 47 counties.

While the main ceremony will take place in Nairobi, counties will host parallel activities celebrating tourism, conservation, innovation, and cultural experiences.

County CEC Members for Tourism have already submitted proposals, which will be integrated into the national program.

“We are set to host a Jamhuri like no other,” Itumbi said.

Friday’s event will honour Kenya’s independence while spotlighting the country’s vast tourism and cultural wealth, ushering in a new era of themed national holidays.

