‘Taking Ballot Photos Could Cost You Ksh1 Million,’ IEBC warns

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has cautioned voters participating in Thursday’s by-election that they risk incurring a fine of up to Ksh1 million, a jail term not exceeding three years, or both for taking selfies, photos, or videos inside polling booths.

In a statement, Commission Chairman Erastus Ethekon warned that the act amounts to an election offence.

“Do not take photos or record videos in the polling booth. The secrecy and sanctity of the vote must be preserved at all times. Photography and video recording are strictly prohibited in the polling booth. Doing so constitutes an election offence under Section 7(3)(e) of the Election Offences Act, No. 37 of 2016,” IEBC boss said.

He said the electoral agency said the secrecy of the vote must be safeguarded and urged voters to comply with electoral laws during the exercise.

IEBC noted that photographing marked ballot papers or recording activities inside polling booths is prohibited under the Election Offences Act of 2016.

The Commission explained that the law criminalizes capturing images of marked ballot papers, especially where the action is intended to prove political loyalty or secure financial reward

The warning comes as the country prepares for by-elections in Emurua Dikirr Constituency, Porro and Endo Wards respectively.

By Yvonne Mandela