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Koskei made the remarks as he addressed senior security officials during a virtual meeting bringing together leadership from the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration, alongside key institutions/HOPS

Kenya

NACADA to Work with Clergy in North Rift to Wipe Out Drug and Alcohol Menace

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ELDORET, Kenya Jun 14 – In a decisive show of force against the runaway crisis of substance abuse, National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Board Chair Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori has joined hands with Head of Public Service Felix Koskei and religious leaders from the North Rift region, vowing to dismantle the drug and alcohol networks destroying Kenya’s youth.

The high-stakes meeting heard harrowing testimonies of how cheap illicit brews, narcotics, and rising school unrest have left families shattered and futures incinerated. Clergy raised a powerful alarm over rampant addiction gripping children as young as primary school age.

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“Our youth are perishing. Families are hurting, schools are burning, and communities are bleeding. We cannot stand idle while a generation is wiped out,” said Bishop Dr. Mairori. “This initiative is in direct line with implementing the Presidential directive on the fight against drugs in this country. NACADA is fully committed to working hand-in-hand with the clergy to reclaim our children and restore the moral fabric of our nation.”

The new alliance will intensify crackdowns on illicit brew dens and dangerous alcohol supply chains across the region. At the same time, the government promised a massive scale-up of treatment, counseling, rehabilitation, and reintegration programs for addicts.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei echoed the urgency, warning that no administrative boundary will shield traffickers. “This is not a war we can leave to the police alone. The clergy, parents, teachers, and every citizen must rise. We are going after the cartels poisoning our children with the ruthlessness they deserve,” Koskei declared.

Beyond the drug fight, the clergy pledged to champion national cohesion, reject ethnic politics that fuel division, and confront the crisis of school unrest. They called on parents, teachers, and faith institutions to restore discipline and safety in learning institutions.

“Together—government, faith, families, schools, and communities—we will protect our young people, uphold peace, and rebuild this nation,” Bishop Mairori added.

The North Rift, long plagued by alcoholism and now emerging drug networks, has become a testing ground for what leaders call a moral resurgence. With the pulpit and state now locked in alliance, the message is clear: the era of silence is over.

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