Kalonzo says Sh10 fuel price reduction insufficient, calls for major tax cuts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 15— Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed the government’s Sh10 per litre reduction in diesel prices as insufficient, arguing that meaningful relief for Kenyans can only be achieved through deep cuts in fuel taxes and levies to push pump prices below Sh200.

Speaking during a church service in Kanduyi, Bungoma County, where he was accompanied by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and other opposition leaders, Kalonzo said the latest price reduction would do little to ease the cost-of-living burden facing households and businesses.

His remarks came hours after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced a Sh10 cut in diesel prices, lowering the pump price in Nairobi to Sh222.86 per litre from midnight. Super Petrol declined marginally by 22 cents to Sh214.03 per litre.

The reduction followed the government’s decision to draw approximately Sh10 billion from the Petroleum Development Levy (PDL) Fund to cushion consumers against rising global fuel prices.

However, Kalonzo argued that the intervention falls far short of what Kenyans need.

“This morning they announced a reduction in fuel prices by only Sh10,” Kalonzo said.

“As the United Opposition, our proposal is that fuel prices should come down to about Sh170 per litre. What they have done still leaves Kenyans paying over Sh220 per litre.”

The opposition leader warned that high fuel costs would continue to drive up transport expenses, food prices and the overall cost of living unless deeper structural reforms are undertaken.

He accused the government of relying on short-term subsidies instead of addressing what he described as the heavy tax burden embedded in fuel pricing.

“The cost of living will continue going up if fuel remains at these levels,” he said.

Ruto defence

President William Ruto has defended the intervention, saying the subsidy programme has helped shield Kenya from severe supply disruptions and price shocks linked to tensions in the Middle East and rising global crude oil prices.

He said some neighbouring countries experienced fuel shortages and long queues at filling stations, while Kenya maintained stable supply through strategic interventions.

The opposition, however, maintains that sustained price reductions can only be achieved through structural reforms in fuel taxation and broader economic policy changes.

Beyond fuel prices, Kalonzo also condemned what he described as rising political intolerance and disruptions of public forums by armed groups.

He cited recent incidents of violence at civic and religious gatherings, including the disruption of a post-budget dialogue at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

“We cannot accept the culture of taking hostility and violence to sacred places such as churches,” he said.

Kalonzo urged security agencies to uphold democratic freedoms and pledged that the opposition coalition will continue engaging citizens nationwide as it prepares for the 2027 General Election.