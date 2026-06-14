Ruto to present Africa’s agenda at G7 Summit as Kenya seeks bigger global role

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 — President William Ruto has cited his upcoming participation in the G7 Summit in France as evidence of Kenya’s growing diplomatic influence, saying he will use the platform to champion Africa’s development agenda and advocate for reforms to the global economic order.

Speaking during a church service at Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, Ruto said Kenya’s increasing presence in major international forums reflects its emergence as a leading African voice on trade, investment, climate action and economic transformation.

The President announced that he will travel to France this week to attend the G7 Summit, where he said he would represent the interests of the African continent.

“Tomorrow I will go to represent Africa at the G7 meeting,” Ruto said.

“We want to present the agenda of Africa and discuss how the resources, land, population and potential of this continent can be used to create prosperity for Africans.”

His remarks come amid criticism from some quarters over his frequent foreign travel, with opponents questioning the value and cost of his international engagements.

Ruto defended the trips, arguing that Kenya must actively participate in global decision-making forums to accelerate economic growth, attract investment and secure opportunities for its citizens.

Value for resources

The President said Africa is undergoing a shift in governance and economic thinking aimed at reducing poverty, unlocking opportunities and ensuring the continent derives greater value from its vast resources.

He pointed to landmark initiatives hosted by Kenya, including the Africa Climate Summit and the Africa Forward Summit, as evidence of growing momentum behind efforts to reposition Africa as a major force in global affairs.

“This continent should stop [being] known for poverty, conflict and disease. We are creating a different paradigm for Africa, one that focuses on opportunity, wealth creation and development,” he said.

Ruto argued that Kenya’s leadership role in continental and international affairs has strengthened its global standing while opening new avenues for partnerships, trade and investment.

He linked the government’s international outreach to domestic economic reforms, saying investments in agriculture, education and healthcare are central to his administration’s long-term growth strategy.

Sustained reforms

The President cited the recently unveiled 2026/27 Budget, which increased agricultural funding to Sh63 billion and raised education spending to Sh784 billion, as evidence of the government’s commitment to economic transformation.

According to Ruto, Kenya is beginning to reap the benefits of reforms introduced since 2022, including measures aimed at lowering the cost of living, supporting farmers and expanding access to education.

He maintained that Kenya’s engagement with global powers must be based on mutual benefit rather than relationships that disproportionately favour wealthier nations.

“We want relationships that benefit all sides, not arrangements that only benefit others,” he said.

Ruto’s participation in the G7 Summit comes as African leaders continue to push for greater representation in global financial institutions, fairer trade arrangements and increased climate financing to support development and economic resilience.

The summit is expected to bring together leaders of the world’s largest economies to discuss global growth, security, climate change and international cooperation.