Ruto defends foreign trips and county tours, says hard work key to Kenya’s economic transformation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 — President William Ruto has defended his frequent foreign trips and extensive local tours, saying his packed schedule is driven by a determination to accelerate Kenya’s economic transformation and position the country among the world’s leading economies.

Speaking during a church service at Nkarusha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Kajiado County on Sunday, Ruto dismissed criticism of his travel schedule, insisting that effective leadership requires active engagement both at home and abroad.

The President’s remarks come amid growing scrutiny of his domestic and international engagements, including recent visits to Nordic countries and a series of development tours across Kenyan counties.

Ruto is also expected to travel to France this week for the G7 Summit, where he said he will represent Africa’s interests and advocate for the continent’s development priorities.

“I know there are people asking why the President has just returned from abroad, then gone to Marsabit, from there to Kakamega, now he is in Kajiado, and they wonder where he will be next,” Ruto said.

“That is the job I chose to do. I sought this position because I believe God had a reason for making me the leader of Kenya at this particular time.”

‘Hard work’

The President said Kenya must work harder to compete with countries that were once at similar levels of development but have since made significant economic progress.

“There must be a reason God made me President at a time such as this. That is why I go the extra mile. I do my very best to ensure Kenya becomes a country we can all be proud of,” he said.

“My diary is full for the next six months because transforming this country requires hard work.”

Ruto cited South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia as examples of countries that have outpaced Kenya through sustained investment, planning and economic reforms.

“South Korea was like Kenya. Singapore was like Kenya. Malaysia was like Kenya. They have left us behind because we slowed down. We must work hard to catch up with them and even surpass them,” he said.

The President pointed to Kenya’s growing international profile as evidence that the government’s engagement strategy is delivering results.

He highlighted the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in 2023, Kenya’s state visit engagement with the United States, and the recent Africa Forward Summit, which brought together African leaders to discuss the continent’s development agenda.

Leading voice

Ruto said Kenya had increasingly become a leading voice on continental issues and would continue advocating for Africa’s interests in global forums.

“Tomorrow I will be representing 54 African countries at the G7 meeting. We want to ensure Africa’s resources, population and potential are used to benefit Africans and create prosperity across the continent,” he said.

The President also defended his administration’s economic agenda, citing increased investments in agriculture and education under the recently unveiled 2026/27 budget.

He said agricultural funding had risen to Sh63 billion, including allocations for fertilizer subsidies, certified seeds and support for coffee, sugarcane and maize farmers.

According to Ruto, the interventions have helped ease the cost of living, particularly through lower maize flour prices compared to levels recorded in 2022.

He further noted that the education budget had increased to Sh784 billion from about Sh500 billion in 2022, describing education as the foundation of Kenya’s long-term economic competitiveness.

The President said additional resources had been allocated for teacher promotions, retraining of more than 100,000 teachers, university scholarships and student loans to ensure no child is denied an education due to financial constraints.

“We do not want any Kenyan child to miss an opportunity to learn because of where they come from or their family’s economic status,” he said.

Ruto also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening healthcare financing, saying resources had been set aside to expand access to medical services without imposing financial hardship on citizens.

As debate over the cost and frequency of presidential travel continues, the President maintained that every trip and engagement is intended to attract investment, expand Kenya’s global influence and create opportunities that benefit citizens.

“For this country to change, it requires work. We cannot get where we want to go by sitting back,” he said.