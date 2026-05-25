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Senator Methu replaces Hezron Obaga as DCP Secretary General

“NEC has proposed and brought in Senator John Methu of Nyandarua as the Secretary General-designate to support Secretary General Hezron Obaga, who now takes up the position of Executive Director, deputised by Brenda Banjara from Busia County,” the DCP leader announced.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – The Rigathi Gachagua led Democracy for Citizens Party has named Nyandarua Senator John Methu as its interim Secretary General.

He replaces Hezron Obaga, who has been elevated to the position of Executive Director, according to resolutions of a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting. The changes were made at the party’s headquarters following a lengthy NEC session.

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Gachagua, who chaired the meeting, explained that Methu will serve in an acting capacity to avoid triggering a legal debate over whether he has formally resigned from the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), which sponsored his 2022 election.

“NEC has proposed and brought in Senator John Methu of Nyandarua as the Secretary General-designate to support Secretary General Hezron Obaga, who now takes up the position of Executive Director, deputised by Brenda Banjara from Busia County,” the DCP leader announced.

The former Deputy President added that the NEC has also tasked Methu and Nominated Kipipiri MP Wanjiku Muhia with leading the Ol Kalou by-election campaign and delivering a decisive victory.

The National Executive Council further on-boarded four professionals to strengthen the party across the country. They include Wakili Edgar Busiega, who has been proposed as Secretary for Information and Technology.

Cheruyoit Leonard joins the NEC as Secretary for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries.

Abdi Noor Mohamed and Wilson Kanyago Ndung’u have been nominated as Chairperson of the County Coordinating Committee and Chairperson of the Students’ Caucus, respectively.

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