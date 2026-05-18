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The Amin Mohammed-led agency further stated that the scammers used a company to contact the complainants as from October 19, 2023, through a social media platform/DCI

FAKE GOLD SYNDICATE

Kilimani Arrest in Multi-Million Gold Scam as Accomplice Escapes

The victim reportedly travelled to Nairobi and signed what appeared to be a legitimate agreement before transferring over 431 thousand US dollars in cryptocurrency to the suspects’ accounts.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 18 – A woman believed to be the mastermind behind a multi-million gold scam targeting an American national has been arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters.

Investigators say the suspects lured the foreign investor with promises to supply 400 kilograms of genuine gold bars.

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The victim reportedly travelled to Nairobi and signed what appeared to be a legitimate agreement before transferring over 431 thousand US dollars in cryptocurrency to the suspects’ accounts.

However, detectives say the dealers disappeared immediately after receiving the funds, with no gold ever delivered.

Following investigations, officers tracked down the prime suspect, at Villas in Kilimani, where she was arrested.

Her accomplice however, sensed the detectives closing in and slipped through the net, abandoning a black Mercedes-Benz E50.

The vehicle was seized and towed to the Nairobi Regional Headquarters yard where it is being detained as exhibit in the ongoing investigations.

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