Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dr. Dan Gikonyo - Karen Hospital Chief Cardiologist in Court

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Dr Gikonyo confirms treating ex-DP Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo further told the three-judge bench that Gachagua’s condition was medically sensitive and required close monitoring, especially given the stress linked to the political and legal proceedings at the time.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Karen Hospital Founder and Chief Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Gikonyo is cross-examination in court, confirming key details about the medical condition of the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial at Parliament.

Dr. Gikonyo told the court that he personally treated Gachagua at the Karen Hospital during the impeachment period, confirming that the former deputy president had chest pains while on his way to the facility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In his testimony, the cardiologist acknowledged the contents of his affidavit and confirmed that Gachagua’s condition presented serious risk factors that could have triggered a heart attack.

” Based on my professional expertise, My answer to that is that based on my experience, those type of symptoms, depending on the probability of disease, which depends on your risk, that you could be having a heart attack. That is my simple answer,” he said.

He further told the three-judge bench that Gachagua’s condition was medically sensitive and required close monitoring, especially given the stress linked to the political and legal proceedings at the time.

“In medical practice, and it is standard that can be confirmed from all parts of the group, if somebody presents with chest pain in hospital and has the necessary risk factors, you are then hospitalized for evaluation to see the extent and the dangers at which this poses,” Dr Gikonyo said.

The affidavit at the centre of the dispute also touches on an alleged phone call between President William Ruto and the cardiologist during the height of the impeachment process.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Featured

Dr Gikonyo denies hiding Gachagua during impeachment trial

Dr Gikonyo rejects allegations he helped shield Gachagua from Senate proceedings, insisting his actions were purely medical.

47 minutes ago

Kenya

ODM Announces Dates for County Delegates Elections in Kisumu and Taita Taveta

Awitta also announced that Kisumu County delegates’ elections have been scheduled for Friday, June 5, 2026.

2 hours ago

Kenya

MPs Push for State-Owned Offices to Cut Soaring Rental Costs

Lawmakers questioned the logic of investing public funds in renovating rented premises while simultaneously paying millions in annual lease charges.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria Hits Back at Gachagua Over Criticism of Africa Forward Summit 2026

Kuria said Gachagua’s remarks on the continental summit reflected a lack of national interest

2 hours ago

Kenya

DCI Links Armed Gang to Murder of Nakuru Reverend Julius Ndumia in Brutal Church Attack

The attackers also injured the church watchman, who was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Police to Deploy Body Cameras, Digital OBs, CCTV in Major 2027 Election Security Overhaul

The IC4 framework will introduce digital Occurrence Books (OBs), body-worn cameras for officers, automated traffic fine systems and expanded CCTV surveillance.

4 hours ago

World

DCI Arrests Two Suspects Over Forged Land Deals in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands

The probe was launched after the registered owners of the property reported that the land had been irregularly transferred to another individual through suspected...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Africa Forward Summit 2026 Declaration Prioritizes Agriculture and Health Systems

The declaration, adopted during the summit held in Nairobi, builds on a renewed Africa-France partnership framework focused on innovation, industrialization, climate resilience, and inclusive...

5 hours ago