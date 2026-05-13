Dr Gikonyo confirms treating ex-DP Gachagua during impeachment trial

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Karen Hospital Founder and Chief Cardiologist Dr. Daniel Gikonyo is cross-examination in court, confirming key details about the medical condition of the former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during his impeachment trial at Parliament.

Dr. Gikonyo told the court that he personally treated Gachagua at the Karen Hospital during the impeachment period, confirming that the former deputy president had chest pains while on his way to the facility.

In his testimony, the cardiologist acknowledged the contents of his affidavit and confirmed that Gachagua’s condition presented serious risk factors that could have triggered a heart attack.

” Based on my professional expertise, My answer to that is that based on my experience, those type of symptoms, depending on the probability of disease, which depends on your risk, that you could be having a heart attack. That is my simple answer,” he said.

He further told the three-judge bench that Gachagua’s condition was medically sensitive and required close monitoring, especially given the stress linked to the political and legal proceedings at the time.

“In medical practice, and it is standard that can be confirmed from all parts of the group, if somebody presents with chest pain in hospital and has the necessary risk factors, you are then hospitalized for evaluation to see the extent and the dangers at which this poses,” Dr Gikonyo said.

The affidavit at the centre of the dispute also touches on an alleged phone call between President William Ruto and the cardiologist during the height of the impeachment process.