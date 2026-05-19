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U.S. Embassy in Kampala suspends Visa Operations Amid Ebola Outbreak

The suspension, which took effect on May 18, affects all categories of visas, including tourist, student, work, business, and immigrant visas.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – The U.S. Embassy in Kampala has announced an immediate pause on all visa services in Uganda due to the ongoing Ebola outbreak.

The suspension, which took effect on May 18, affects all categories of visas, including tourist, student, work, business, and immigrant visas.

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According to the Embassy, no new appointments can currently be scheduled, while applicants with existing appointments are being contacted directly regarding cancellations and future rescheduling.

The U.S. Department of State said the move was necessary to protect “public health and safety” during the outbreak.

Despite the suspension, the Embassy emphasized that already issued visas remain valid and unaffected.

The Embassy further confirmed that applicants will not receive refunds for canceled appointments. Instead, interviews will be rescheduled after operations resume.

“Non-immigrant visa application fees are valid for 365 days from the date of receipt issuance for applicants to schedule their interview appointments. The interview appointment itself may occur later than the 365-day cutoff date, as long as the scheduling is completed within 365 days,” the Embassy statement said.

The World Health Organisation says Uganda is currently affected by a new Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain, linked to a wider regional epidemic originating in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The WHO declared the situation a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) due to cross-border spread and rising case numbers.

Uganda confirmed its outbreak after identifying an imported case from DRC that resulted in death in Kampala, with additional suspected infections under monitoring.

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