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Police confisticate 800 rolls of Cannabis in Nyandarua

During the raid, officers intercepted the suspect and, upon searching him, recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang). Additionally, officers seized another 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis sativa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 19 – Police officers from Mairoinya Police Station in Nyandarua North Sub-County yesterday arrested one suspect and recovered a large quantity of narcotics during an ongoing crackdown on illicit brews and drugs.

The operation targeted the Nyahururu stage area within Mairoinya Town.

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During the raid, officers intercepted the suspect and, upon searching him, recovered 850 rolls of cannabis sativa (bhang). Additionally, officers seized another 1,000 grams of unrolled cannabis sativa.

The suspect was escorted to the station and placed in custody, pending processing and arraignment in court.

The recovered narcotics have been secured as exhibits.

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