Nyoro Pushes for Recall of Parliament Over Fuel Price Reduction Debate

NAIROBI, Kenya May 16 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has formally written to the Speaker of the National Assembly seeking the recall of Parliament from recess to deliberate on urgent proposed amendments aimed at reducing fuel prices in Kenya.

In the letter addressed to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, the legislator urged the House to be reconvened under its constitutional mandate and Standing Orders to consider legislative proposals he says are designed to lower the cost of fuel in the country.

“The proposed amendments are intended to address the rising cost of fuel, which continues to impact transport costs, commodity prices, and household budgets across the country,” Nyoro stated.

He requested the Speaker to exercise parliamentary authority to recall Members of the National Assembly from recess to allow for tabling, debate, and consideration of the proposals without delay.

According to the MP, detailed amendments have already been submitted separately to the Clerk of the National Assembly for further processing and consideration.

The appeal comes amid growing public concern over rising fuel prices, which have triggered debate among policymakers, transport operators, and citizens.

Recent fuel price adjustments have pushed pump prices to record levels in several towns, increasing pressure on households and businesses reliant on transport and logistics.

Nyoro indicated his readiness to provide additional clarification or support to facilitate consideration of the request, emphasizing the urgency of addressing fuel costs through legislative intervention.

He maintained that parliamentary action remains a key avenue for implementing policy changes that could ease the burden on Kenyans.