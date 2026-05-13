DCI Arrests Two Suspects Over Forged Land Deals in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit have arrested two suspects linked to separate cases involving forged land ownership documents and fraudulent property transfers in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands area.

In the first case, detectives arrested Harrison Kabiru Mugo over an alleged scheme involving forged ownership documents for a prime parcel of land in Mlolongo.

The investigations began after a complainant reported that unknown individuals were allegedly using a fake title deed in an attempt to illegally subdivide and sell her land without her consent.

According to investigators, the suspects orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of the property using forged documents.

Following the completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved the charging of Mugo alongside three accomplices who are still at large.

In a separate case, detectives arrested John Mwaura over the alleged fraudulent transfer of a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The probe was launched after the registered owners of the property reported that the land had been irregularly transferred to another individual through suspected forged documents.

Investigators said the matter was subsequently forwarded to the ODPP, which approved prosecution of the suspects.

However, attempts to trace and arrest the accused persons, identified as John Mwaura and Abdisalan Adan, initially failed after they allegedly went into hiding, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue summonses and later warrants of arrest.

Acting on the warrants issued on April 28, 2026, detectives launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of Mwaura at his hideout in Nairobi’s Utawala area.

The suspects are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives said efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects linked to the two cases as investigations continue into land fraud networks operating across the country.