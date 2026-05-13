Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

DCI Arrests Two Suspects Over Forged Land Deals in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands

The probe was launched after the registered owners of the property reported that the land had been irregularly transferred to another individual through suspected forged documents.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 13 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ Land Fraud Investigations Unit have arrested two suspects linked to separate cases involving forged land ownership documents and fraudulent property transfers in Mlolongo and Nairobi’s Westlands area.

In the first case, detectives arrested Harrison Kabiru Mugo over an alleged scheme involving forged ownership documents for a prime parcel of land in Mlolongo.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The investigations began after a complainant reported that unknown individuals were allegedly using a fake title deed in an attempt to illegally subdivide and sell her land without her consent.

According to investigators, the suspects orchestrated a fraudulent transfer of the property using forged documents.

Following the completion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved the charging of Mugo alongside three accomplices who are still at large.

In a separate case, detectives arrested John Mwaura over the alleged fraudulent transfer of a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

The probe was launched after the registered owners of the property reported that the land had been irregularly transferred to another individual through suspected forged documents.

Investigators said the matter was subsequently forwarded to the ODPP, which approved prosecution of the suspects.

However, attempts to trace and arrest the accused persons, identified as John Mwaura and Abdisalan Adan, initially failed after they allegedly went into hiding, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue summonses and later warrants of arrest.

Acting on the warrants issued on April 28, 2026, detectives launched a manhunt that led to the arrest of Mwaura at his hideout in Nairobi’s Utawala area.

The suspects are currently in police custody awaiting arraignment.

Meanwhile, detectives said efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining suspects linked to the two cases as investigations continue into land fraud networks operating across the country.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

DCI Links Armed Gang to Murder of Nakuru Reverend Julius Ndumia in Brutal Church Attack

The attackers also injured the church watchman, who was rushed to hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

5 minutes ago

Top stories

Police to Deploy Body Cameras, Digital OBs, CCTV in Major 2027 Election Security Overhaul

The IC4 framework will introduce digital Occurrence Books (OBs), body-worn cameras for officers, automated traffic fine systems and expanded CCTV surveillance.

24 minutes ago

Kenya

Africa Forward Summit 2026 Declaration Prioritizes Agriculture and Health Systems

The declaration, adopted during the summit held in Nairobi, builds on a renewed Africa-France partnership framework focused on innovation, industrialization, climate resilience, and inclusive...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto Calls for Action on Africa Forward Summit Commitments

President Ruto said the summit made significant commitments on energy transition and green industrialisation.

1 hour ago

Top stories

MPs Probe Missing 27,000 Tonnes of Imported Sugar Declared Unfit for Consumption

The committee, chaired by Benard Shinali, sought answers on the whereabouts of 27,839 metric tonnes of sugar that tests by the Kenya Bureau of...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Court to Rule on Cross-Examination of Cardiologist in Gachagua Impeachment Case

Dr. Gikonyo reportedly treated Gachagua at the height of the political and legal standoff that culminated in his removal from office.

2 hours ago

Kenya

The Nairobi Hospital Marks International Nurses Week 2026 with Tribute to Nurses

PS Muthoni reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the nursing profession as a key pillar in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Oparanya Says KUSCCO Faces Sh12bn Financial crisis due to mismanagement

CS Oparanya warned that the crisis had negatively affected member SACCOs and posed a threat to confidence in the wider cooperative movement.

2 hours ago