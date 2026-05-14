NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is the overwhelming favourite to be President William Ruto’s running mate in the 2027 General Election, according to the latest TIFA Research poll released in May 2026.

The survey shows Kindiki commanding 59 per cent of respondents’ support on the question of who should deputise President Ruto in the next election cycle.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga emerged a distant second with 12 per cent support, followed by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga and Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho at 3 per cent.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi polled 2 per cent, while National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula received 1 per cent support.

Eight per cent of respondents preferred other candidates, while 11 per cent said they were undecided.

The findings suggest Kindiki remains the dominant figure within President Ruto’s political camp despite ongoing political realignments and speculation around possible coalition arrangements ahead of 2027.

The poll also highlights the limited traction other senior political figures currently hold as potential running mates compared to the Deputy President.

The survey comes amid growing political activity across the country as parties and leaders begin positioning themselves for the next General Election.