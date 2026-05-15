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CRA Appoints Roble Nuno as New CEO and Commission Secretary

The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process aimed at strengthening institutional leadership and enhancing efficiency.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 15  – The Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) has announced the appointment of CPA Roble Said Nuno as its new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary.

The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process aimed at strengthening institutional leadership and enhancing efficiency in the management of devolved funds and revenue-sharing frameworks across the country.

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According to the Commission, CPA Roble Said Nuno emerges as the successful candidate after a rigorous selection exercise that attracted qualified professionals from across Kenya’s public finance and governance sector.

He will take over the strategic leadership role at CRA, overseeing administrative operations, policy coordination, and support to commissioners in fulfilling the constitutional mandate of equitable revenue allocation among national and county governments.

The announcement was made by CRA Chairperson Mary Chebukati, who confirmed the appointment and emphasized the importance of strong leadership in driving fiscal fairness and transparency.

Stakeholders in Kenya’s public finance sector have welcomed the move, noting that leadership stability at CRA is critical in ensuring smooth implementation of devolution funding frameworks.

CPA Roble Said Nuno is a seasoned finance professional with extensive experience in public sector financial management, governance, and institutional leadership.

His appointment comes at a time when Kenya’s devolved governance system continues to evolve, requiring strong technical expertise and policy coordination to ensure equitable distribution of national resources.

Outgoing arrangements at CRA are expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, with CPA Roble Said Nuno officially assuming office thereafter.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation is anticipated to intensify its oversight and advisory role in supporting county governments, especially in improving fiscal discipline and revenue-sharing efficiency.

CRA Chairperson Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati welcomed the appointment, noting that the selection process was transparent and merit-based.

Mary Wanyonyi Chebukati emphasized the Commission’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity and ensuring that Kenya’s revenue allocation framework remains fair, balanced, and constitutionally compliant.

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