OPINION: Africa Forward Summit Must Move From Promises to Action

The successful hosting of the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi this week was significant in many ways.

For the first time in more than five decades, the summit was held outside France and beyond the traditional Francophone African sphere, symbolically shifting the conversation toward a more inclusive continental partnership. Nairobi became the centre of global conversations on investment, artificial intelligence, climate financing, infrastructure, energy transition and Africa’s place in a rapidly changing world order.

The summit brought together more than 30 African leaders, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, leading global investors and some of Africa’s biggest business figures.

On paper, it was impressive.

President Macron announced billions of dollars in investment commitments targeting sectors such as digital transformation, energy transition, artificial intelligence, agriculture and infrastructure. Kenya and France signed multiple bilateral agreements. Panels were held. Speeches were delivered. Declarations were drafted.

But now comes the difficult part.

Implementation.

Africa is increasingly tired of grand summits that generate headlines, photo opportunities and ambitious declarations but leave little tangible impact on the lives of ordinary citizens years later.

The continent has attended too many conferences where billions are pledged, partnerships announced and communiques issued, only for momentum to quietly fade once leaders board their flights home.

That cycle must end.

The true success of the Africa Forward Summit will not be measured by the elegance of speeches delivered at KICC or the number of dignitaries in attendance. It will be measured by what happens six months, one year and five years from now.

Will the promised investments materialise?

Will African youth actually secure jobs from the digital economy projects announced in Nairobi?

Will the energy transition partnerships lower electricity costs, expand manufacturing and improve industrial competitiveness?

Will smallholder farmers access new markets and financing opportunities?

Will infrastructure projects move beyond feasibility studies and political press conferences?

These are the questions that matter.

Africa today is confronting enormous pressures — unemployment, debt vulnerability, climate shocks, food insecurity and rising public frustration among a young and increasingly impatient population. Across the continent, citizens are demanding outcomes, not symbolism.

This is especially important because Africa is no longer approaching global partnerships from a position of desperation alone. The continent possesses enormous strategic value. Africa holds the world’s youngest population, critical minerals needed for the green transition, vast renewable energy potential and one of the last major growth frontiers for global markets.

The world needs Africa as much as Africa needs investment and partnerships.

That is why the tone emerging from Nairobi was important. African leaders increasingly spoke the language of partnership rather than dependency. President William Ruto repeatedly emphasized that Africa cannot continue being excluded from global financial and governance decisions. The message was clear: Africa is no longer seeking charity. It is seeking fair participation.

But rhetoric about partnership must now translate into implementation frameworks with accountability mechanisms.

One of the biggest weaknesses of global summits has been the absence of follow-through. Announcements are celebrated, but there is often little public tracking of delivery timelines, funding schedules, project implementation or measurable outcomes.

The Nairobi Declaration should therefore not become another forgotten diplomatic document archived in government shelves.

Instead, Africa and France should establish a transparent implementation mechanism that publicly tracks every major commitment announced at the summit. Citizens should know which projects are progressing, which are delayed, where investments are flowing and what impact they are generating.

That transparency matters because trust is increasingly becoming the currency of global partnerships.

Africa’s young people especially are no longer impressed by political theatre alone. They want jobs, opportunity, innovation, connectivity and functioning economies. They want to see whether discussions about AI, digital economies and industrial transformation actually improve their lives.

This is where the Africa Forward Summit faces both opportunity and risk.

If the commitments made in Nairobi are implemented successfully, the summit could mark the beginning of a more pragmatic and results-driven Africa-Europe relationship focused on investment, technology transfer and shared growth.

If not, it risks joining the long list of expensive international gatherings remembered more for speeches than outcomes.

Africa does not lack conferences.

It does not lack declarations.

It does not lack global attention.

What the continent has often lacked is consistent execution.

That is why the next chapter after Nairobi matters far more than the summit itself.

The conversation has happened.

The cameras have left.

Now Africa wants delivery.