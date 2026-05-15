Kitutu Chache South MP Aspirant Kevin Aruasa Calls for Unity, Says Political Contest Is Not Enmity

KISII, Kenya May 15 – Kitutu Chache South parliamentary aspirant and businessman Kevin Aruasa has called for unity and political maturity, emphasizing that electoral competition should not be turned into personal hostility.

Speaking during a requiem mass at Nyabururu Parish for Mrs Teresia Omoke, mother of Senator Richard Onyonka, Aruasa said leadership contests are a democratic process aimed at giving voters a choice, not a platform for division.

Aruasa stressed that his political engagement remains rooted in respect and cooperation, noting that he has previously worked with the area leadership, including the current MP, in community-related engagements.

“I respect the current MP and I am ready to work with him on matters that will benefit our people. Politics should not divide us because at the end of the day, we all want development for our constituency,” he said.

He reiterated that his decision to vie for the parliamentary seat is part of democratic participation and should be understood as healthy competition rather than confrontation.

The aspirant urged residents and political supporters to embrace issue-based politics focused on development priorities such as education improvement, better healthcare services, road infrastructure development and youth employment opportunities.

He warned against the rise of insults and hostility in local politics, saying leadership should instead be guided by ideas, service delivery, and vision for the constituency.

Aruasa also raised concern over the involvement of young people in political propaganda and violence, urging them to remain focused on constructive engagement.

He emphasized that Kitutu Chache South requires mature leadership and peaceful political competition that fosters unity and long-term development.

The aspirant pledged to continue engaging local leaders and stakeholders in efforts aimed at improving community welfare and advancing development projects across the constituency.

He noted that collaboration, even among political competitors, remains key to achieving meaningful progress for residents.

As political activity begins to take shape ahead of the 2027 elections, calls for peaceful and respectful campaigning are expected to intensify, with leaders increasingly urging voters and aspirants to prioritize unity and development-focused agendas.