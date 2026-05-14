AU-IBAR Urges African Countries to Turn Livestock Data Into Action

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 14 – The African Union – InterAfrican Bureau for Animal Resources has urged African countries to strengthen livestock data systems and ensure information collected is effectively used to improve disease surveillance and policy decisions.

Speaking during the closing of the ARIS Advanced End Users Training Workshop in Nairobi, AU-IBAR Director Dr Huyam Salih said quality data remains essential in tracking animal diseases, supporting vaccination campaigns and protecting livelihoods across the continent.

The four-day training brought together experts from Eastern, Southern and selected West African countries under the Pan-African Programme for the Eradication of Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR).

Dr Salih said African countries must move beyond data collection and focus on ensuring information is accurate, validated and actively used in decision-making.

“Data only has value if it is of good quality, and if it is used,” she said.

She noted that incomplete and inconsistent data weakens analysis, undermines decision-making and limits confidence in animal health systems.

According to the AU-IBAR Director, countries should use lessons from the workshop to improve data management, strengthen validation practices and enhance use of the Animal Resources Information System (ARIS) at national level.

She also called for stronger regional collaboration through sharing of best practices and harmonisation of approaches in animal health information management.

Dr Salih challenged participants to become resource persons within their institutions and support efforts aimed at improving data quality in their respective countries.

The training received support from the European Union, the Food and Agriculture Organization and the World Organisation for Animal Health.

AU-IBAR said follow-up activities will be undertaken to support countries in strengthening animal health information systems and sustaining progress made during the Nairobi workshop.