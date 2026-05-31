Mavoko MP Makau Accuses Rivals of Disrupting Linda Mwananchi Meeting in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Mavoko MP Patrick Makau has accused individuals allegedly linked to a rival political camp of attempting to disrupt a political gathering associated with the “Linda Mwananchi” movement in Machakos.

Makau, who has announced his bid to unseat Governor Wavinya Ndeti in Machakos County, claimed that groups of youths were mobilised to interfere with the meeting, warning against what he termed the misuse of young people for political intimidation.

“I have seen people sending youths here to disrupt the Linda Mwananchi meeting. I want to tell them to stop using our youths wrongly,” he said.

He further urged calm among supporters, insisting that political competition should not descend into violence.

“Let us compete fairly. This is not a place for violence. Competition is not war. I urge supporters not to fight; these are our brothers,” the Mavoko MP added.

Makau also called for respect in political engagement, urging leaders to focus on development rather than confrontation.

The two-term MP said recent events in Machakos reflected poor leadership, accusing opponents of misusing public resources and engaging in unethical political conduct.

He urged residents to choose leadership that prioritises development and accountability.

“I ask the people of Machakos to give me your votes in 2027 so that I can become governor and bring change,” he said.

Makau has also promised job security and improved governance if elected in 2027.

He told supporters that his administration would focus on restoring order, improving service delivery, and ensuring fair treatment of workers in the county.

“If you elect me as governor of Machakos, I will ensure jobs are secure,” the Mavoko legislator said.