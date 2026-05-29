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KCA University Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Finance, Planning & Development) Prof. Damiannah Kieti (right) joins Chief Guest Mr. Daniel Mainda, CEO of the Nairobi International Financial Centre Authority (centre), and KCA University Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation & Outreach) Prof. Vincent Onywera (left) during the CETE Finance & Appropriations Bill 2026 Fiscal Dialogue held at the Main Campus Conference Hall on Thursday, May 28, 2026.

Kenya

KCA University Brings Together Tax Experts to Debate Finance Bill 2026

The forum, organised through the university’s Centre of Excellence in Tax Education focused on strengthening public understanding of Kenya’s fiscal priorities.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – KCA University has convened a high-level fiscal policy dialogue bringing together experts from public finance, taxation, academia, industry and policymaking institutions to discuss the implications of the Finance and Appropriations Bills 2026.

The forum, organised through the university’s Centre of Excellence in Tax Education (CETE), focused on strengthening public understanding of Kenya’s fiscal priorities while promoting informed and evidence-based engagement on taxation, budgeting and public expenditure.

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Held under the theme “Strengthening Fiscal Policy Through Dialogue: Bridging Experts and the Next Generation on the Finance and Appropriations Bills 2026,” the event attracted policymakers, tax practitioners, students, academics and private sector stakeholders.

Participants explored issues surrounding fiscal sustainability, taxation measures, public spending priorities and the importance of citizen participation in shaping economic policy.

Speaking during the event, Daniel Mainda, Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi International Financial Centre, underscored the importance of inclusive engagement in fiscal policymaking.

“Inclusive and informed fiscal dialogue is essential in shaping sustainable economic growth. Platforms such as this help bridge expertise, public understanding and future leadership in economic policy,” said Mainda.

The dialogue featured contributions from leading public finance and taxation experts including Robert Waruiru Kariuki, Mumo Munde, Abraham Rugo Muriu and Corazon Aquino.

The experts highlighted the need for responsible fiscal governance, stronger public awareness and increased citizen participation in tax and budget processes.

Remarks on behalf of Isaiah I.C. Wakindiki were delivered by Damiannah M. Kieti, who reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to connecting academic learning with national development priorities.

“KCA University remains committed to creating platforms that connect academia, policy and industry while equipping students with practical perspectives on national development and fiscal governance,” said Professor Kieti.

The university said the dialogue reinforced the role of higher learning institutions as important spaces for informed public discourse, policy engagement and practical learning, particularly for students seeking deeper understanding of taxation, budgeting and economic governance.

Through CETE, KCA University continues to expand its contribution to tax education and public finance literacy by promoting evidence-based conversations on issues shaping Kenya’s economic future.

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