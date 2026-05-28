Katiba Institute Moves to Block Proposed Ebola Quarantine Facility in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya May 28 — Katiba Institute has filed a petition in court seeking to stop the proposed establishment of a quarantine facility in Kenya for American citizens exposed to Ebola and other highly infectious diseases.

Through Counsel Joshua Malidzo, the rights group has moved to court under a certificate of urgency, naming the Attorney-General and the Cabinet Secretary for Health as respondents.

The petition seeks immediate orders halting any plans to establish, operationalise, or approve the facility under any arrangement with the United States or other foreign governments, pending determination of the case.

Katiba Institute also wants the court to bar the government from receiving or facilitating the entry of individuals exposed to Ebola under the proposed arrangement.

In addition, the group is seeking orders compelling the Health Ministry to present a detailed contingency plan within 24 hours outlining Kenya’s preparedness for prevention, surveillance, and response to any potential Ebola outbreak.

The institute is also pushing for full disclosure of all agreements, negotiations, and assessments related to the proposal, including public health, biosafety, and security evaluations.

It argues that the proposed arrangement raises serious constitutional concerns over the rights to life, health, fair administrative action, public participation, and parliamentary oversight.