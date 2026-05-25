CS Mbadi urges leaders to stop propaganda over Finance Bill 2026

NAIROBI, Kenya May 25 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has urged political leaders to stop spreading propaganda and misinformation regarding the Finance Bill 2026.

While singling out Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Mbadi cautioned that some of the narratives circulating around the Bill are misleading and risk distorting public understanding of the proposed fiscal reforms.

He further warned leaders against what he termed as “whipping public emotions,” saying “such conduct undermines constructive national discourse and distracts from meaningful policy engagement.”

“Let’s not politicize the Finance Bill 2026/27. Kalonzo Musyoka misled the public by calling for the rejection of the Finance Bill, claiming there are hidden provisions such as taxation on land. It is irresponsible for a leader of his stature to spread propaganda,” he stated.

The CS emphasized that the government remains open to scrutiny and input from all stakeholders, noting that the Finance Bill process provides room for amendments and public participation before final approval.

He reiterated that the Bill is focused on improving tax administration, fairness, and equity in revenue collection rather than introducing punitive or hidden levies as alleged in some political statements.

The remarks come amid growing political debate over the Finance Bill 2026, with leaders on different sides offering competing interpretations of its provisions.