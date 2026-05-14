NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A court has ordered a fresh psychiatric evaluation for murder suspect Kennedy Kalombotole following conflicting medical reports on his mental fitness, with the judge indicating that he could be referred to South Africa for further assessment if local specialists fail to reach a conclusive finding.

The court directed that Kalombotole undergo examination before a three-member panel of psychiatrists at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital to determine whether he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kalombotole is accused of murdering two patients at Kenyatta National Hospital in separate incidents reported in February and July 2025. He has yet to take plea due to questions surrounding his mental condition.

During the hearing, the court was told that medical reports filed before it had reached contradictory conclusions, with one assessment declaring the suspect unfit to plead while another found him fit to stand trial.

A report from Kenyatta National Hospital reportedly recommended prolonged observation, stating that the accused was mentally unwell and required further monitoring.

The prosecution, led by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, urged the court to seek a definitive opinion through a psychiatric panel at Mathari Hospital.

According to prosecutors, a collective assessment by three psychiatrists would help resolve the inconsistencies in the earlier medical evaluations.

In allowing the request, the judge stated that the court could not rely on conflicting reports without a more comprehensive examination of the suspect’s mental state.

The court further indicated that if the psychiatrists fail to agree on Kalombotole’s condition, he could be referred abroad for additional assessment, including in South Africa.

Lawyers representing victims in the case supported the fresh evaluation but urged the court to ensure the matter is concluded without further delay.

The case will be mentioned on July 24 for further directions and to review the findings of the psychiatric panel.