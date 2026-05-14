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NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The University of Nairobi has appointed Prof. Ayub N. Gitau as its 9th Vice-Chancellor, marking a key leadership transition at Kenya’s premier public university.

In an official announcement made on Wednesday, the University Council confirmed the appointment following a special sitting held the same day.

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Prof. Josiah Aduda was also appointed as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development.

University of Nairobi Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti said the appointments are part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership and reposition the institution for greater excellence and global competitiveness.

“These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness,” Nyaogotti stated.

The Council also expressed appreciation to Prof. Margaret J. Hutchinson for her service as Acting Vice-Chancellor during the transition period.

The leadership changes come at a time when the University of Nairobi is focusing on institutional reforms, improved governance, and enhanced academic performance in response to evolving demands in higher education.

Prof. Gitau’s appointment as the 9th Vice-Chancellor is expected to steer the institution into a new phase of strategic growth, innovation, and international engagement.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – The University of Nairobi has appointed Prof. Ayub N. Gitau as its 9th Vice-Chancellor, marking a key leadership transition at Kenya’s premier public university.

In an official announcement made on Wednesday, the University Council confirmed the appointment following a special sitting held the same day.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Prof. Josiah Aduda was also appointed as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development.

University of Nairobi Council Chair Chacha Nyaogotti said the appointments are part of a broader effort to strengthen leadership and reposition the institution for greater excellence and global competitiveness.

“These appointments mark a new chapter for the University of Nairobi as we strengthen leadership for excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness,” Nyaogotti stated.

The Council also expressed appreciation to Prof. Margaret J. Hutchinson for her service as Acting Vice-Chancellor during the transition period.

The leadership changes come at a time when the University of Nairobi is focusing on institutional reforms, improved governance, and enhanced academic performance in response to evolving demands in higher education.

Prof. Gitau’s appointment as the 9th Vice-Chancellor is expected to steer the institution into a new phase of strategic growth, innovation, and international engagement.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

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