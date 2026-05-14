NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A new study commissioned by the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has revealed the growing presence of synthetic drugs and clandestine drug laboratories in Kenya, raising fresh concerns over the country’s evolving narcotics crisis.

The first-of-its-kind wastewater analysis, conducted across 12 drug hotspot counties including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret, detected several new psychoactive substances (NPS) and evidence of small-scale illegal drug manufacturing operations.

Researchers analysed 152 wastewater samples and confirmed the presence of alpha-ethyltryptamine, benzofurans and synthetic cathinones, commonly referred to as “bath salts.” The study also detected methamphetamine, MDMA (ecstasy), and psychedelic substances such as psilocybin and DMT.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa described the findings as a warning sign of a rapidly changing drug landscape in Kenya.

“This study provides concrete evidence that synthetic drugs and new psychoactive substances are gaining a foothold in our communities,” said Omerikwa.

“The detection of clandestine laboratory activity linked to methamphetamine, MDMA and synthetic cathinones is particularly alarming.”

He warned that Kenya must urgently shift from relying solely on traditional anti-narcotics strategies focused on plant-based drugs such as cannabis and heroin.

According to NACADA, the findings underscore the need for a National Wastewater Drug Surveillance and Early Warning System to help authorities detect emerging drug threats in real time and respond before they spread further.

The report also highlighted dangerous chemical adulterants being mixed with commonly abused drugs.

Heroin samples were found to contain caffeine, dextromethorphan, chloroquine and diazepam, while cocaine samples tested positive for levamisole, ketamine and racemethorphan.

Health experts warn that such additives significantly increase the risk of overdose, toxicity and severe health complications.

“The presence of adulterants like levamisole and ketamine significantly increases overdose risks and toxicity,” Omerikwa said.

NACADA is now urging the Ministry of Health to establish an Adulterant Alert System and expand naloxone distribution programmes to help reduce opioid-related deaths.

The study further identified widespread poly-drug use, with users reportedly combining heroin with diazepam or cannabis, while others mixed alcohol with flunitrazepam, commonly known as Rohypnol.

Researchers have recommended a review of Kenya’s national treatment guidelines to support integrated management of multiple substance addictions instead of focusing on single-drug treatment approaches.

Other recommendations in the report include strengthening forensic testing capabilities at the Government Chemist, introducing tighter monitoring of precursor chemicals used in drug manufacturing, and rolling out targeted awareness campaigns in universities and entertainment venues.

NACADA also called for more flexible drug scheduling laws and stronger data integration through the National Drug Observatory to keep pace with the fast-changing synthetic drug market.

“Without urgent action, Kenya risks being overwhelmed by a synthetic drug crisis mirroring trends witnessed in other regions,” Omerikwa warned.

The full report has been made available through NACADA.