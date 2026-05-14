Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A new TIFA opinion poll indicates a notable surge in support for the Democratic Change Party (DCP), which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing political formations ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The survey shows that DCP — which did not feature prominently in the 2022 General Election — has steadily gained traction among voters, rising from 9% in September 2025 to 16% in May 2026, signalling a growing shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The findings suggest that DCP is increasingly positioning itself as a viable alternative for voters who are reconsidering their traditional party loyalties amid changing political dynamics.

The poll also points to a broader realignment in voter preferences, with established parties recording declines in support over the same period.

Support for the ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), dropped significantly from 38% in August 2022 to 17% in May 2026, while the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) declined from 32% to 18% over the same period.

Other political formations recorded modest gains, with the Jubilee Party rising from 5% to 11%, and Wiper increasing from 4% to 9%.

Despite these shifts, the poll highlights a persistently large bloc of undecided voters, though this figure reduced from 43% in September 2025 to 23% in May 2026, indicating gradual voter consolidation.

The steady rise of DCP is emerging as a key storyline in Kenya’s evolving political environment, with analysts viewing the trend as a possible indicator of voter fatigue with dominant political parties and a search for new alternatives.

If the trajectory continues, the party could become a significant factor in shaping alliances and contest outcomes in the run-up to the next general election cycle.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A new TIFA opinion poll indicates a notable surge in support for the Democratic Change Party (DCP), which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing political formations ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The survey shows that DCP — which did not feature prominently in the 2022 General Election — has steadily gained traction among voters, rising from 9% in September 2025 to 16% in May 2026, signalling a growing shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The findings suggest that DCP is increasingly positioning itself as a viable alternative for voters who are reconsidering their traditional party loyalties amid changing political dynamics.

The poll also points to a broader realignment in voter preferences, with established parties recording declines in support over the same period.

Support for the ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), dropped significantly from 38% in August 2022 to 17% in May 2026, while the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) declined from 32% to 18% over the same period.

Other political formations recorded modest gains, with the Jubilee Party rising from 5% to 11%, and Wiper increasing from 4% to 9%.

Despite these shifts, the poll highlights a persistently large bloc of undecided voters, though this figure reduced from 43% in September 2025 to 23% in May 2026, indicating gradual voter consolidation.

The steady rise of DCP is emerging as a key storyline in Kenya’s evolving political environment, with analysts viewing the trend as a possible indicator of voter fatigue with dominant political parties and a search for new alternatives.

If the trajectory continues, the party could become a significant factor in shaping alliances and contest outcomes in the run-up to the next general election cycle.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

The city that wakes up running

According to WHO Kenya's 2025 annual report, NCDs account for 41 per cent of all deaths and half of all hospital admissions in the...

53 minutes ago

Kenya

President Ruto Strengthens Science and Research Sector by Granting KAIST and KEMRI University Status

The elevation of KAIST is expected to enhance Kenya’s focus on advanced science, technology, and innovation-driven education.

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto Tops 2026 Presidential Preference at 24% as Kalonzo, Gachagua and Sifuna Closely Trail

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino trails with 4%, while other aspirants collectively account for 6% of the responses.

1 hour ago
ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls. ODM coalition with UDA 2027 will reshape the political landscape ahead of the 2027 polls.

Kenya

TIFA Poll Shows Dramatic Political Shift as ODM and UDA Lose Ground While DCP Gains Momentum

The poll highlights DCP as one of the fastest-growing political formations in the current cycle

2 hours ago

Kenya

UoN Appoints Prof Ayub Gitau as VC in Major Leadership Shake-Up

Prof. Josiah Aduda was also appointed as the new Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development.

2 hours ago

Kenya

NACADA Raises Alarm Over Synthetic Drug Crisis and Clandestine Labs in Kenya

Researchers analysed 152 wastewater samples and confirmed the presence of alpha-ethyltryptamine, benzofurans and synthetic cathinones, commonly referred to as “bath salts.”

2 hours ago

Kenya

KNH Murder Suspect Kalombotole Could Be Sent to South Africa for Mental Assessment

The court directed that Kalombotole undergo examination before a three-member panel of psychiatrists at Mathari National Teaching and Referral Hospital

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senate Defends Gachagua Impeachment Process as Constitutional in Court Battle

The Senate argued that impeachment proceedings should not be assessed using the standards applied to courts or tribunals

3 hours ago