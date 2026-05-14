NAIROBI, Kenya May 14 – A new TIFA opinion poll indicates a notable surge in support for the Democratic Change Party (DCP), which has emerged as one of the fastest-growing political formations ahead of the next electoral cycle.

The survey shows that DCP — which did not feature prominently in the 2022 General Election — has steadily gained traction among voters, rising from 9% in September 2025 to 16% in May 2026, signalling a growing shift in Kenya’s political landscape.

The findings suggest that DCP is increasingly positioning itself as a viable alternative for voters who are reconsidering their traditional party loyalties amid changing political dynamics.

The poll also points to a broader realignment in voter preferences, with established parties recording declines in support over the same period.

Support for the ruling party, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), dropped significantly from 38% in August 2022 to 17% in May 2026, while the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) declined from 32% to 18% over the same period.

Other political formations recorded modest gains, with the Jubilee Party rising from 5% to 11%, and Wiper increasing from 4% to 9%.

Despite these shifts, the poll highlights a persistently large bloc of undecided voters, though this figure reduced from 43% in September 2025 to 23% in May 2026, indicating gradual voter consolidation.

The steady rise of DCP is emerging as a key storyline in Kenya’s evolving political environment, with analysts viewing the trend as a possible indicator of voter fatigue with dominant political parties and a search for new alternatives.

If the trajectory continues, the party could become a significant factor in shaping alliances and contest outcomes in the run-up to the next general election cycle.