Oil Firms on Notice as EPRA Flags Hoarding, Illegal Pricing

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 8-The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has issued a stern warning to oil marketing companies (OMCs) over alleged hoarding of petroleum products and violations of wholesale price caps, amid growing concerns over an artificial fuel shortage in the country.

In a directive addressed to chief executive officers of OMCs, EPRA said it had received credible reports that some firms were deliberately withholding fuel supplies from independent retailers in anticipation of a price increase.

Acting Director General Joseph Oketch said preliminary investigations indicate that certain companies are restricting sales to non-franchised outlets, commonly referred to as independents, a move the regulator termed unlawful.

“This practice is tantamount to hoarding and is an offence under Section 99(1)(k) of the Petroleum Act,” Oketch said.

EPRA at the same time dismissed claims of a genuine fuel shortage, maintaining that the country has sufficient petroleum stocks.

The authority referenced its earlier communication on operational stock levels, noting that the supply situation remains stable despite reports of scarcity at retail stations.

The regulator also raised concern over reports that some companies are charging ex-depot or wholesale prices above the prescribed caps, in violation of Section 99(1)(n) of the law.

“Oil marketing companies found to have sold petroleum products above the recommended ex-depot or wholesale prices shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine of not less than Sh10 million, or a term of imprisonment of not less than five years, or both,” Oketch warned.

Additionally, firms involved in hoarding risk a minimum fine of Sh1 million or imprisonment for at least one year, or both, upon conviction. EPRA further cautioned that it will not hesitate to take administrative action, including revoking operational licences of companies found engaging in illegal practices.

The warning comes amid mounting complaints from independent fuel retailers over limited access to supplies, which has led to long queues at petrol stations in several parts of the country and heightened fears of market manipulation.

The situation has also been compounded by global supply uncertainties linked to tensions in the Middle East, particularly involving Iran, the United States and Israel, raising concerns over potential price volatility.

However, the government has sought to calm fears over supply disruptions. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi recently assured that the country holds adequate fuel reserves, with stock cover currently standing at 16 days for petrol, 19 days for diesel, and 49 days for jet fuel and kerosene.

Mbadi added that Kenya’s suppliers under the government-to-government fuel import arrangement are sourcing products from alternative markets such as Europe and India to cushion the country from disruptions in conflict-affected regions.

EPRA has now urged all oil marketing companies to strictly comply with regulations, maintain fair supply practices and uphold transparency in pricing to safeguard consumers and ensure stability in the petroleum sector.