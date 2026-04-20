Oburu Threatens Legal Action Against Gachagua Over ODM “State Capture” Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has threatened to take legal action against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over claims alleging that he and his party have been compromised by the State.

Speaking during the ODM youth convention in Nairobi, Oburu dismissed the allegations as baseless and defamatory, saying those making the claims would be required to substantiate them in court.

“One of them has repeatedly claimed that I have been bought. I will take legal action so that he can explain, publicly, how much I was allegedly paid. I cannot be bought,” he said.

The ODM leader maintained that the party would not be distracted by political attacks, insisting its focus remains on strengthening its support base ahead of the next election cycle.

Oburu defended ODM’s working arrangement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA), describing the move as strategic and forward-looking. He expressed confidence that the party would be part of the governing formation after the 2027 Kenyan General Election.

“I am not concerned about what our opponents are saying. We are focused on moving forward,” he told party youth leaders.

He also pushed back against claims that ODM had been weakened or absorbed by UDA, arguing that the party’s national reach and support base remained intact.

“ODM is a major political force. It cannot be swallowed by any other party,” he said.

Although Oburu did not directly name Gachagua, the former Deputy President has in recent days accused senior ODM figures including Oburu and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga of aligning with President Ruto in what he described as a broader scheme to undermine the party from within.

Speaking at a rally in Kiambu County over the weekend, Gachagua alleged that the Head of State was orchestrating efforts to finish ODM, claiming the party had abandoned its traditional role as a defender of wananchi.

Recently, fresh cracks have emerged in the Orange Democratic Movement’s continued association with the Kenya Kwanza administration under the broad-based government arrangement.

The simmering tensions came into sharp focus last week during separate political and empowerment events attended by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula in Migori and Homa Bay counties, as the contentious issue of electoral zoning ahead of the 2027 General Election dominated the discourse.

Speaking in Ndhiwa Constituency, Homa Bay County, during a women’s empowerment fundraiser, Speaker Wetang’ula cautiously waded into the debate reminding residents of the origins of the engagement between ODM and the ruling Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I want to thank the people of Nyanza for being steadfast and firm. Even when we campaigned here in previous elections, no was no and yes was yes. That is the same conviction Raila Odinga had when he agreed that ODM works with Kenya Kwanza under the broad-based arrangement and allowed some of your leaders to serve in government. That is the position you should uphold,” he said.

In Migori County, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who joined the Speaker during a youth empowerment fundraiser, sought to allay fears that the political relationship between ODM and its Kenya Kwanza allies was on the verge of collapse.

“Even in a marriage, it is not always blissful; there are bound to be issues. The ODM-UDA matters will be resolved through negotiation. We will not part ways; we will talk and find common ground,” Senator Cheruiyot said.