UDA Rolls Out Electronic Grassroots Elections in Kisumu to Strengthen Party Structures

KISUMU, Kenya — The United Democratic Alliance has intensified preparations for its grassroots elections in Kisumu County, pledging a transparent, technology-driven exercise aimed at reinforcing its organisational presence in the region.

Officials from the party’s National Elections Board on Monday held a sensitisation forum for aspirants and delegates ahead of the polls scheduled for Thursday, as the ruling party moves to complete internal elections across multiple counties.

Kisumu is among 23 counties where United Democratic Alliance will conduct grassroots elections this week, a process expected to determine leadership from the ward level up to the county structure.

County Returning Officer Charles Mundia confirmed that all preparations have been finalised, with voting set to run from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. across Kisumu’s 35 wards.

“We are fully prepared for this exercise. All materials are in place and our teams on the ground are ready to ensure a smooth process,” Mundia said.

He added that the elections will be conducted electronically, with officials undergoing training to manage the digital voting system.

“This will be an electronic process… We want to assure all members that the elections will be free, fair and credible,” he said.

The adoption of electronic voting is part of UDA’s effort to enhance transparency, speed up results, and reduce disputes commonly associated with party elections.

Party officials say the system is designed to strengthen confidence in internal democracy as the party expands its grassroots structures.

Successful candidates at the grassroots level will progress to ward and constituency contests, eventually forming the county leadership team across Kisumu’s seven constituencies.

Acting Kisumu County UDA Vice Chairperson Beatrice Amondi expressed optimism that the process will energise the party’s base in a region traditionally considered an opposition stronghold.

“As delegates, we are ready for the elections and we believe this is an opportunity to strengthen the party from the ground up,” she said.

Amondi also said the exercise is expected to boost membership and expand UDA’s influence in Kisumu.

“We are looking forward to increasing our membership and building a strong UDA presence in Kisumu through this process,” she added.

The grassroots elections are part of a wider nationwide restructuring strategy by United Democratic Alliance aimed at consolidating its organisational networks ahead of future political contests.

The party is seeking to strengthen its presence at the community level as it prepares for upcoming electoral cycles, with internal elections seen as key to mobilising support from the ground up.